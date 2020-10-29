Father and son accused of smuggling ex-Nissan boss win last-minute delay in extradition to Japan

Another federal judge had approved their extradition in September, but the final decision rested with the State Department. In court papers, the Taylors said they were told Wednesday they were to be sent to Japan on Thursday - eliminating their right to challenge the State Department decision in court.

Taylor and his son, Peter M. Taylor, were scheduled to be transported from Boston to Japan on a 1 p.m. flight Thursday, but defense attorneys convinced US District Court Judge Indira Talwani to give them a chance to argue against their being extradited at all.

Former Green Beret Michael L. Taylor and his son won a last-minute delay Thursday in their extradition to Japan where they are wanted for allegedly helping former Nissan chief executive Carlos Ghosn flee Japanese law enforcement.

"The transfer of Petitioners to Japanese custody at 1:00 p.m. today, October 29, 2020, less than 18 hours after notice of the Secretary’s decision would deprive Petitioners [the opportunity] ..to seek judicial review of the Secretary’s decision,'' Paul V. Kelly, the Boston attorney for the Taylors wrote in court papers.

Thursday afternoon, Talwani blocked the immediate removal of father and son.

“In order to allow the court time to review the Emergency Petition, any action to transport or surrender the Petitioners is STAYED,” the judge wrote in her order.

The Taylors, who have been in custody since they were arrested in May at their Harvard home, face up to three years in prison if convicted in Japan. Japanese authorities allege the Taylors were paid more than $1.3 million to help Ghosn flee while he was on bail awaiting trial for financial crimes related to his leadership at Nissan.

The Taylors have denied breaking Japanese law.

"The government... has not shown either that the Taylors violated Article 103 of the Japanese Penal Code, or that Japan has charged the Taylors under Article 103,'' the Taylors attorneys wrote. “The extradition of Petitioners is arbitrary and capricious and in violation of United States law.”:

Federal officials had not filed a response in court by mid-afternoon Thursday.

(Information from prior Boston Globe stories was used in this story.)





