Here’s a rundown of mail-in ballot cases that have been settled in US courts

And Democrats, who have largely embraced mail-in voting as a safe alternative amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have lawyered up along with their GOP opponents, several of whom have voiced baseless concerns about widespread mail fraud, to spar over the issue in court.

The controversy over mail-in ballots shows no signs of abating between now and election day on Nov. 3, the final day to vote in a presidential election that’s already seen tens of millions of Americans vote early.

Arizona: The US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this month halted an extension put in place for voters who failed to sign their early ballots before mailing them in, overruling a decision that favored Democrats, AP reported. But the order said anyone who registered after Oct. 5 would get to keep their right to vote on Nov. 3 despite missing the original deadline, provided those registrations are done before Oct. 15, the AP reported.

A man deposited his ballot at a ballot collection box in Phoenix, Arizona. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

From the Oct. 6 ruling: “The panel held that the public interest was well served by preserving Arizona’s existing election laws, rather than by sending the State scrambling to implement and to administer a new procedure for curing unsigned ballots at the eleventh hour. Plaintiffs by contrast stand to face only the “minimal” burden of ensuring that voters sign their ballot affidavits by 7:00 PM on Election Day if the law remains in effect.”

Advertisement

Iowa: The Iowa Supreme Court upheld a new GOP-backed law that will block county elections commissioners from mailing absentee ballots to thousands of requesters who submitted incomplete applications, AP reported. The court also upheld a state directive invalidating tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests mailed to registered voters in three counties with their personal information already filled in on forms mailed by county auditors, according to AP.

Advertisement

From an Iowa Supreme Court ruling dated Oct. 21: “The purpose of both requirements is to protect the integrity and security of the absentee ballot system by requiring the individual requesting an absentee ballot to provide personal identification information to verify his or her identity. On the present record, we are not persuaded the statute imposes a significant burden on absentee voters. It is not a direct burden on voting itself. ... The form is clear as to what is required in order to complete it correctly.”

Michigan: Officials are mired in litigation over how long ballots can be counted after Nov. 3, the AP reported. State law requires ballots to be counted by Election Day, but a state judge, citing mail delays, has ordered they be counted if they’re postmarked by Nov. 2 and arrive by Nov. 17, according to the wire service, which also reported last week that the Republican-led Legislature is appealing.

Amid the pitched legal backdrop, Michigan Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat among the so-called “squad” of young female progressives led by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, recently cut a PSA urging state residents to vote early.

“Contact your city clerk for dropbox locations and early in-person early voting locations. If you have your ballot right now, fill it out, return it today,” Tlaib says in the spot, according to a transcript posted the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was allegedly targeted in a foiled kidnapping plot by right-wing extremists. "Voting is a critical way to show up for each other. When we show up for each other, we not only save lives but we really help elevate our voices together.”

Advertisement

Minnesota: Republicans challenged a state court agreement that extended the deadline for counting absentee ballots by seven days because of the pandemic, AP reported. A federal judge recently upheld the state consent decree that allows the extension for ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, and the GOP’s appealing, per AP.

Todd Gallagher prepared mail-in ballot envelopes including an I Voted sticker in Minneapolis. Glen Stubbe/Associated Press

Minnesota officials have also released an election-centric PSA for residents of the battleground state amid the legal sniping.

Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, teamed up for the bipartisan bro-fest with three of his predecessors: Democrat Mark Dayton, Republican Tim Pawlenty, and Jesse “The Body” Ventura, who rose to prominence in pro wrestling before launching a political career. Walz’s office posted the clip Wednesday. Here’s a partial transcript of the clip:

PAWLENTY: Our state is proud to have one of the safest and secure election systems in the whole country.

DAYTON: You can have faith that your vote will be counted.

WALZ: With so many of us voting by mail, it may take a little longer to verify a winner.

PAWLENTY: And that’s okay. It’s by design.

VENTURA: A delay just means that our system is working, and that we’re counting every single ballot.

DAYTON: There may not be a clear winner on election night.

Advertisement

PAWLENTY: But no matter who wins, let’s demonstrate the civility and decency that Minnesotans are known for.

WALZ: There is so much more that unites us rather than divides us.

VENTURA: Let’s show the country there is a better way.

Nevada: A law signed earlier this year by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak let county election officials start counting mailed ballots on Oct. 19, sent ballots to every registered voter and let someone else return it on the voter’s behalf, AP reported. The Trump campaign unsuccessfully challenged the law.

Sisolak on Tuesday told his constituents their window to vote early was rapidly closing.

Election workers processed mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas. John Locher/Associated Press

“Friday marks the end of early voting in Nevada & we are just one week away from Election Day,” the governor tweeted. “I want to encourage all Nevadans to take advantage of early voting opportunities - regardless of who you vote for. If you’re planning to drop your ballot in the mail - don’t delay!”

North Carolina: SCOTUS Blog, a high court outlet read widely in the legal community, reported Wednesday that the Supreme Court by a 5-3 margin left in place a six-day extension of the deadline for absentee ballots to be received in North Carolina, ruling against the GOP.

State Republican Party spokesman Tim Wigginton in a statement gave a nod to Justice Neil Gorsuch’s dissenting opinion, which Wigginton said “explains how the unelected bureaucrats worked to change state election law during an election at the behest of their Democrat political bosses. If North Carolinians want to live in a state with free and fair elections, they should vote out Governor Roy Cooper, Attorney General Stein, and the radical liberals on the State Supreme Court. In America, the people are the ultimate judge, and this Tuesday, we have the chance to elect solid leadership.”

Advertisement

Ohio: The possibility of multiple ballot drop boxes in Ohio counties has been thwarted after a series of federal court rulings, AP said. Democrats have argued that Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s directive for one box per election board would limit voters' access to the polls, the AP reported. A LaRose directive allows ballot drop boxes at locations “outside” boards of elections, and a federal judge ruled they could be placed at multiple locations, a decision at variance with LaRose’s intentions. A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this month rejected that judge’s decision, according to AP.

Among the early voters in Ohio was former Governor John Kasich, a Republican supporting Biden.

“We cast our votes together as a family over the weekend and mailed them in,” Kasich tweeted Oct. 19. “Make your voice heard and be sure to vote on or before Tuesday, Nov. 3! #Election2020 #Vote.”

Pennsylvania: The U.S. Supreme Court recently resolved a key election fight with a 4-4 ruling that allows mail-in ballots to be counted for three days after Election Day, according to AP. A new lawsuit filed last week challenged the deadline, and now officials are waiting for the state Supreme Court to decide how to handle disputes over voters' signatures on mail-in ballots, AP reported.

A group organized by the Farm Arts Collective and costumed as mailboxes danced and sang about voting in Honesdale, Pa. RUTH FREMSON/NYT

Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Tuesday reminded voters it was the final day in Pa. to apply for a mail or absentee ballot.

"If you haven’t already, voters with mail ballots should immediately hand-deliver your ballot to your county-designated location,” Wolf said in a statement. “Don’t wait until election day. Hand-delivering your own ballot now will give you the peace of mind that your vote will be counted, and your voice will be heard in this historic election.”

Boockvar added, "Pennsylvanians have more secure and accessible options for how they cast their ballot than ever before. Whichever method you choose, the important thing is that you cast your ballot and have a say in our democracy.”

Virginia: After the League of Women Voters filed suit over the issue, a federal judge issued a decree allowing voters to skip getting a witness to watch them sign their ballot, AP said. The Virginia GOP is now challenging the state guidance on the issue, saying it’s likely to confuse voters, AP reported.

On Wednesday, AP reported, a judge ruled that Virginia elections officials cannot count absentee ballots with missing postmarks unless they can confirm the date of mailing through a barcode, granting part of an injunction requested by a conservative legal group.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat, on Tuesday tweeted that voting’s vitally important, following the confirmation the night before of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Barrett, a conservative jurist, replaced the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“If last night has shown us anything, it’s that we need to vote like our lives depend on it,” Warner tweeted. “Because they do.”

The Virginia GOP responded with harsh words amid the high stakes.

“Disgusting scare tactics from America’s most useless Senator,” the party tweeted in response to Warner.

Speculation has swirled around a possible Supreme Court battle over the presidential election, similar to the legal drama that played out in 2000 when the high court ruled in favor of George W. Bush, delivering him the presidency amid a contested tally in the key state of Florida.

The presidential campaigns of Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are also amassing crack legal teams for possible legal challenges over the outcome of the race for the White House.

“We’ve been preparing for this for well over a year,” RNC Chief Counsel Justin Riemer recently told AP. “We’ve been working with the campaign on our strategy for recount preparation, for Election Day operations and our litigation strategy.”



