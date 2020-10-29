Inclement weather isn’t over yet, with colder temperatures expected in days ahead

Once Zeta moves out to sea colder air will work behind the system. This means as more moisture arrives overnight and early Friday morning there will be enough cold air draining into the atmosphere that the rain will change to snow.

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta continued to bring rain to the region this afternoon, but this inclement weather isn’t over yet. If you were paying attention to the national weather over the past couple of days in addition to the hurricane, there was some snow over parts of Texas and Arizona. That weather system is actually distinct from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and it will come swinging through here in the early morning hours of Friday and then push offshore during the mid part of the day.

A second weather system behind tropical storm Zeta will bring snow Friday to southern New England. COD Weather

In the hours just before sunrise until just before noon, I think the snow may come down at a fairly good clip. The sun angle this time of the year is similar to what it would be in mid-February so it’s not out of the question that even some of the back roads could become slippery tomorrow morning.

There is a winter weather advisory away from the coast because of the snow and the slick conditions. There’s also leaves on the roads which will make it potentially even more slippery.

A winter weather advisory is in place for Friday morning. NOAA Data

Notice the one to three-inch amounts have been expanded since yesterday. This is based on the moisture lingering a little longer along with the cold air. Because of that low sign angle, I do think that many of us are going to see the ground become white and it’s going to look very wintry.

The snow should end by around noontime with temperatures staying in the mid-30s all day. This is way below average by nearly 20°.

Map of potential snow. NOAA Data

We’re going to have a very hard freeze Friday night with temperatures down near 20 degrees in the coldest spots and in the 20s for the rest of us. This will put a hard end to the growing season and if you have anything you want to save that’s outside you probably should bring it in or cover it with a couple of sheets. I advise you to drain any hoses and bring in rain gauges as they can crack in the cold weather. I spent most of the day today harvesting what’s left of my vegetables and bringing in plants.

Saturday is going to be a cold day with temperatures only in the mid-40s but it will be bright and winds will be very light. There may still be snow on the ground in some places in the morning but most of it should be melting by the afternoon.

Temperatures will return to above normal later next week. ECMWF

Sunday turns milder ahead of a cold front where temperatures get into the 50s and there may be a few showers.

This is all followed by a couple of very cold days Monday and Tuesday with temperatures once again well below average feeling more like late November. It will be a dry election day, but chilly. Amazingly, we get back the 60s later next week, so don’t panic, there’s plenty of nice weather ahead to clean-up, this is but a taste of what’s to come.