Man fatally shot in Franklin

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday in Franklin, and authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of his death.
Franklin police rushed to 25 Elwood Rd. around 12:43 a.m. after someone made a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Thursday morning.
The first police officers on the scene provided first aid to the man, a task picked up by Franklin firefighters when they arrived. The victim was rushed to Milford Regional Medical Center, Morrissey said.
"Franklin Police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene and upon arrival discovered a 26 year old male with a gunshot wound to his chest,'' the statement reads. “Unfortunately, the victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 1:50 a.m.”
The man’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Morrissey’s office is overseeing an investigation being conducted by Franklin and State Police detectives.
No arrests were reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.
