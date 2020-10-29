Man fatally shot in Franklin

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday in Franklin, and authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of his death.

Franklin police rushed to 25 Elwood Rd. around 12:43 a.m. after someone made a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Thursday morning.

The first police officers on the scene provided first aid to the man, a task picked up by Franklin firefighters when they arrived. The victim was rushed to Milford Regional Medical Center, Morrissey said.