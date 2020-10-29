Maps: Here’s how much snow to expect Friday in Mass. ❄️

Yes, you read that right: snow. It’s not even November yet, but the first flakes of the season are expected to fall Friday morning in some parts of Massachusetts. According to the National Weather Service, the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires have the highest chance of seeing accumulations, but it’s likely other areas will see a dusting, too.
Did someone say snow?❄️Here's a look at the snowfall we're currently expecting for Fri morn. Best chance of a few inches is in the Worcester Hills/Berkshires, but light accumulation is possible elsewhere. Check back for another forecast update this evening https://t.co/dl87ctqKEo pic.twitter.com/kdoMjWsjp8— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 29, 2020
Much of the snowfall will be accumulating in an area stretching from Worcester to Foxborough and up to Bedford, with Western Massachusetts, the South Shore, and the Cape and Islands seeing less than an inch or no snow at all. In Boston, an inch of snow is predicted to fall by Friday afternoon. On the North Shore, along the coast, there will be little to no accumulation, but communities further inland could see one inch. The area from Fitchburg to Greenfield and Amherst are all forecast to get an inch as well.
Some areas will wake up Friday morning to the sight of a few flakes beginning to fall. By Friday afternoon into the evening, the snow is expected to stop, according to forecasters.
The system will take a little while to roll in, not affecting many areas until 8 a.m. Friday. Parts of Western Massachusetts should see the snow start a little earlier than Greater Boston and areas north of the city, but by mid-morning snow will be dusting the ground in much of the state. The Cape and Islands and the southeastern part of the state will experience mostly rain, as will Gloucester.
There is also a gale warning and a wind advisory in effect for the Cape and Islands from Thursday night through Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta move through the area. All Massachusetts coastal waters will be affected, but the Cape and Islands will see northeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Gusty winds will pick up tonight and continue on Friday. The strongest winds will be on Cape Cod and the Islands where a Wind Advisory is in effect. #MAwx pic.twitter.com/VJ4JBmiumM— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 29, 2020