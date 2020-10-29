Maps: Here’s how much snow to expect Friday in Mass. ❄️

Yes, you read that right: snow. It’s not even November yet, but the first flakes of the season are expected to fall Friday morning in some parts of Massachusetts. According to the National Weather Service, the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires have the highest chance of seeing accumulations, but it’s likely other areas will see a dusting, too.

Much of the snowfall will be accumulating in an area stretching from Worcester to Foxborough and up to Bedford, with Western Massachusetts, the South Shore, and the Cape and Islands seeing less than an inch or no snow at all. In Boston, an inch of snow is predicted to fall by Friday afternoon. On the North Shore, along the coast, there will be little to no accumulation, but communities further inland could see one inch. The area from Fitchburg to Greenfield and Amherst are all forecast to get an inch as well.