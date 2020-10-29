Newton Highlands council hosts a virtual pumpkin carving contest

Contest entrants must submit pictures of their pumpkins, along with their name and mailing address, to HighlandsPumpkinWar@gmail.com by Nov. 2. Photo entries will be shared on the council’s Instagram page and cannot include any identifiable people.

Newton residents of all ages are welcome to submit photos of their decorated or carved pumpkins to “A Pumpkin War Contest” for a chance to win a gift card to the local candy store, Indulge!, according to a council flyer. Participants must reside in Newton or own or work at a business in Newton to enter. There is a limit of one entry per family.

To encourage Newton residents to celebrate Halloween from a safe distance during the coronavirus pandemic, the Newton Highlands Neighborhood Area Council is hosting a free, virtual pumpkin carving contest.

Each pumpkin creation will be judged on three criteria: Scariest, funniest, and most original.

The winners will be announced during the Council’s meeting held over Zoom on Nov. 5.

Amanda Theunissen and Amy Wayne, two members of the area council, said they came up with the pumpkin carving contest as an alternative to the traditional “Halloween at the Hyde” haunted house event the council typically hosts.

Theunissen said she hoped the contest would give families and the community a way to celebrate a socially distanced Halloween.

“Anything that was going to gather people would be too complicated,” Theunissen said. “It was like, ‘What can we do that would be fun, that would get the community excited, and that would be absolutely 100 percent safe?’”

Publishing the entries on Instagram also showcases the creative work of the children and community members, she said.

“Everyone’s really scrambling to find a way to make it fun for kids, and kids really like to get recognition,” Theunissen said. “Part of the fun of getting dressed up is going out and having people say, ‘Wow, you look so great,’ and that’s just not going to happen this year.”

A small group of the council will vote on the pumpkins, and there is no limit of winners, she said.

“We’re hoping it gives them something fun to do when kids can’t do all the things we usually do,” Theunissen said.

Kami Rieck can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.