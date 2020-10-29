Nine RI communities have positive COVID-19 test rates above 5 percent

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think we can all agree that the “Saved by the Bell” reboot is exactly what we need following the election. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 31,944 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 425 new cases. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 3.2 percent, but the first-time positive rate was 16 percent. The state announced four more deaths, bringing the total to 1,192. There were 136 people in the hospital.

The good news is that Rhode Island is offering more coronavirus tests each day than ever before, often exceeding 10,000 a day. The bad news is people keep coming up positive.

Wednesday’s new coronavirus numbers marked the fourth time in a week that Rhode Island hit at least 400 new cases. By comparison there were only three others days that had 400 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

So which communities are seeing the highest infection rates? The statewide positive test rate was 2.9 percent last week, but here are the nine cities and towns where at least 5 percent of tests came back positive, according to Health Department data.

Central Falls: 10.8 percent

Pawtucket: 8.2 percent

West Greenwich: 7.5 percent

Cranston: 7 percent

Narragansett: 6.9 percent

Johnston: 6.8 percent

Gloucester: 6.5 percent

North Providence: 6.5 percent

West Warwick: 5.7 percent

Governor Gina Raimondo said she’s planning to announce new restrictions on Friday, and she hasn’t ruled out moving back to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening. She has also pleaded with Rhode Islanders to cancel Halloween plans and go easy on Thanksgiving gatherings.

“This data is not encouraging,” Raimondo said during her Wednesday press conference. “It’s heading in the wrong direction in every metric.”

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Rhode Island’s state parks are in dire need of a spruce up, but Ed Fitzpatrick reports the pandemic spiked plans to ask voters to borrow $69 million for the needed improvements. Read more.

⚓ Did you know that one of the world’s most famous ghost hunters lives in Rhode Island? I talked to Amy Bruni about her fascinating new book (and yes, I asked her about haunted things in our state). Read more.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits reports that the Supreme Court Office of Disciplinary Counsel is reviewing the cases of two attorneys who were arrested during one of the protests in Providence last week. Read more.

⚓ Business news: The Wanderlust Group, a Newport-based company that wants to be the “OpenTable for boat reservations,” announced that is raised $14.2 million in Series B funding. Read more.

⚓ Politics: US Senator Susan Collins of Maine and East Greenwich native Sara Gideon participated in their final debate before Election Day last night. Read more.

⚓ Opinion: Stephen Kinzer writes that the entire world is watching the race for president in the US. Read more.

⚓ Halloween: If trick-or-treating is a no go, here’s a fun list of family-friendly movies to watch this weekend. Read more.

⚓ Sports: The Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 2021, has been postponed, but organizers are hoping that they can hold the race next fall. Read more.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Governor Raimondo is hosting a Facebook Live discussion with the co-chairs of her Young Adult Task Force at 3:15 p.m.

⚓ The House Finance Committee meets at 4 p.m. to discuss the state’s capital improvement plan.

⚓ If you need something to do outdoors this morning, Audubon Society of Rhode Island and the Providence Parks Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnership are hosting a bird walk at 9 a.m. at Neutaconkanut Hill.

