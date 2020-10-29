Norton man sentenced to prison for raping 8-year-old

A Norton man was sentenced to 10 to 15-years in state prison for raping an eight-year-old “on numerous occasions” between 2012 and 2013, the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said Thursday.

Timothy Barker, 32, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court Tuesday to two counts of rape of a child with force, and one count each of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, assault to rape a child, intimidation of a witness, displaying obscene matter to a minor and posing a child in the nude, Quinn’s office said in a press release.

Barker " . . .took advantage of his access to an eight year old child to commit repeated sexual assaults against the young victim who trusted him,” Quinn said. “[He] engaged in persistent and very offensive sexual crimes against an innocent victim who should have been enjoying childhood."