Rain, snow, and howling winds will usher in a cold Halloween

"The remnants of [Hurricane] Zeta will bring a soaking rain later this morning into tonight with strong winds near the coast tonight into Friday,'' National Weather Service forecasters wrote Thursday. “Rain will change to a period of snow late tonight...with minor accumulations expected.”

Rain arriving Thursday morning with gusting winds will be followed Friday by the possibility of a light snowfall in Greater Boston and a bit more in Central and Western Massachusetts.

Stormy weather Thursday and Friday will lead to a chilling Halloween — not in a spooky way, but in terms of temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The winds accompanying the rain and snow will be strongest on Cape Cod and the Islands where gusts are expected to reach as high as 50 miles per hour, the weather service said.

The rain, snow. and wind will steadily fade away Friday and as the weather systems shift around in the atmosphere, temperatures will drop Friday night. It will be the coldest night of the season so far, with communities at higher elevations dropping to the high teens and low 20s, forecasters said.

The cold will continue Saturday, when some communities will allow trick-or-treating amidst the coronavirus pandemic. (Some communities have cancelled traditional Halloween activities, though.)

“This means if you find yourself outside on Saturday evening you`re looking at temperatures in the 30s. We won`t be dealing with any precipitation Saturday, though, thanks to the ridge of high pressure,” forecasters said.

Sunday promises to be less frightfully cold, with daytime temperatures recovering into the 50s, forecasters wrote. But don’t expect the relative warmth to persist.

"You only thought we were done with the frigid temps,'' forecasters wrote. “An even colder arctic airmass drops in on northwest flow Monday and Tuesday.

The forecasters said this means that temperatures will drop back into the 20s on Monday and Tuesday night and won’t even break out of the 30s Tuesday afternoon. "Add to that the gusty winds that will persist into Tuesday, and it will feel even colder,” the forecasters said.

