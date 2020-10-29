Someone risks being electrocuted to hang up a Trump sign

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Police were trying to figure out who strung up a “Trump 2020” sign across Main Street in Wilmington in the early morning hours of Oct. 23 . The sign appeared to be handmade out of cardboard and was hung up in a dangerous manner, because it was tied to live wires. “We are looking to speak with the individual who decided to hang a sign across Main St. early this morning by tying it around live electrical wires,” police tweeted. "Not only did they run the risk of electrocution, but the low hanging sign caused a hazard to passing motorists.”

TALK ABOUT HAVING A BAD DAY...

At 10:11 p.m. Oct. 11, Peabody police received a report of a man who apparently locked his keys in a minivan in the parking lot of the CVS on Lynnfield Street. The fire department was able to get the doors open for him, but it still wasn’t clear where the keys were. He started looking inside the vehicle for the keys and told police he’d take a taxi home if he couldn’t find them. Fast-forward two days later: At 11:40 a.m. Oct. 13, Peabody police responded to a report of a man at a minivan “acting out of sorts” in the parking lot of CVS. According to the log entry, it was the same man who was locked out two days prior, and he still couldn’t find his keys.

WHO THREW THE CHEESE?

At 9:09 p.m. Sept. 25, Saugus police received a 911 call from a resident of Thistle Road who said somebody had just “banged on his door and threw some type of cheese product on his door.” The log entry said it wasn’t clear “what type of cheese was thrown,” but that it was "possibly cheddar.” The resident also told police there was a Cadillac parked across the street, and he was concerned that its occupants were the culprits and asked police to “check them out.” Police later reported that the neighbors believed it was a group of teens who were walking on foot that tossed the cheese, not riding in a car.

BLOWING HOT AIR

At 4:01 p.m. Oct. 1, Marblehead police got a 911 call from a man who said he was “practicing his First Amendment rights" when a restaurant owner came out with a leaf blower and put it in his face. Police took a report and the man went on his way.

A VOCAL BASKETBALL FAN

At 9:40 p.m. Sept. 27, Bridgewater police received a report of a female screaming. Police later tweeted that the woman in question was located, and it turned out she was fine: She was watching the Celtics game, and not just any Celtics game, either. It was Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, which the Celtics ended up losing, effectively ending their season and a chance at the championship. Which probably explains why the woman was being so loud.

THE WRONG KIND OF IDENTIFICATION

On Sept. 19 at 11:50 p.m. Wellesley Police Officer Mark DeBernardi was dispatched for a report of an Audi sedan that was braking sporadically and driving at inconsistent speeds. DeBernardi located the Audi on Weston Road near Strathmore Road, saw it cross over the center dividing lane, and pulled the driver over. When DeBernardi asked the driver for his license and registration, the man allegedly attempted to hand him a $20 bill instead of his license. DeBernardi advised him he had asked for his license, at which point the driver put the money away and gave him a Massachusetts state ID. Police said the 34-year-old driver was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lane violation.

HER ROOMMATES THINK THEY’RE FUNNY

At 11:58 p.m. Oct. 22, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from a resident of Sanger Street who reported that individuals were outside of her door claiming to be police officers and attempting to gain access to her home. According to a tweet from police, a cruiser was sent to the scene and reported that “it was a prank conducted by the caller’s roommates.”

















