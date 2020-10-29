Waltham restaurant staff ‘shocked and humbled’ after receiving $700 tip

When restaurant hostess Kim Twomey read the receipt left by a group of regulars Saturday afternoon, she couldn’t believe her eyes. On a bill of $167.99, a $70 tip would be deemed extraordinarily generous.

A group of customers left a $700 tip for the staff at Brewer's Tap & Table in Waltham Saturday afternoon.

Seven regulars visiting Brewer’s Tap & Table in Waltham left the tip, a much appreciated gesture of kindness for restaurant staffers during the pandemic, according to Alexandra LeBlanc, marketing director for the restaurant. The customers left $100 each.

That tip “even in the best economic times is beyond generous,” LeBlanc said. “So, the fact that these guests came in and gave that when everybody is hit so hard economically — that just made it more impactful.”

Twomey couldn’t help becoming emotional after receiving the tip, LeBlanc said. Tips over 30 percent must be confirmed by the customer, who did so while expressing gratitude for the restaurant.

The tip was split among all workers on staff during the shift, which included Twomey, four servers, one bartender, four line cooks, and an executive chef.

The customers "wanted to show appreciation for everything we’ve done for them, not just during the pandemic but before,” LeBlanc said. “They’ve known Kim for a long time. It was a really humbling act of generosity.”

On Facebook, the restaurant expressed how much the tip means to its workers during the pandemic.

“The restaurant industry has been hit so hard, and everyone at BTT from the front of house to the kitchen has been doing everything they can to help things feel as close to back-to-normal for you as possible,” the post said.

On the menu for the customers: a Bloody Mary, mimosas, grilled cheese, chicken and waffles, and other comfort foods the brewery is known for.

Brewer’s Tap & Table has been open for indoor dining since the governor lifted dining restrictions. LeBlanc said. Tables are spaced further than the required six feet, and outdoor space heaters are being installed to prolong outdoor dining.

“There’s so much uncertainty about what winter is going to look like, everybody’s a little bit on edge," LeBlanc said. "We’re cautiously optimistic, but we’re lucky to have such a strong community in Waltham.”

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.