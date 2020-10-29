Wellesley votes to ban sales of fur products

The new bylaw won’t take effect until Oct. 28, 2021, to give merchants time to sell through any existing inventory, town officials said.

The proposed bylaw passed by a vote of 140 to 64 (with two abstentions) at a Special Town Meeting, which makes the tony suburb the fifth municipality in the country to outlaw sales of new fur products, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

The town of Wellesley voted to ban sales of fur Wednesday night, making it the first municipality to do so in the state of Massachusetts.

The move to ban sales of fur products in Wellesley was spearheaded by Liza Oliver, a Wellesley College professor who serves as a district leader volunteer with the Humane Society. According to the new bylaw, the banned fur products can include clothing, handbags, shoes, slippers, hats, earmuffs, scarves, shawls, gloves, jewelry, key chains, toys, trinkets, and any home accessories and décor that are made of fur.

The bylaw states that any fur product sold or displayed for sale in violation of the bylaw could result in a $300 fine.

“Each fur product and every day upon which any such violation shall occur shall constitute a separate offense,” the bylaw states.

Kimberly Kissam and her sister grew up in Wellesley and own Isabel Harvey, a boutique on Central Street. They haven’t sold fur for about eight months now. She said she loves animals and was proud that Wellesley was the first community in the state to pass a fur ban. But at the same time, she had concerns about the impact it could have on local merchants who are already struggling to survive the pandemic. “I was concerned about Wellesley’s downtown, and that these incremental restrictions could cause more problems for the small businesses down here,” she said.

Her sister, Alexis Kissam, echoed those sentiments.

“We’ve lost a lot of businesses in Wellesley,” she said.

Both sisters said they were glad that an amendment was passed that would give businesses a full year to prepare for the new rule.

“That was important to us, just to give everyone time to take a breath,” said Kimberly Kissam.

Officials with the Humane Society said if the Massachusetts attorney general approves the measure, Wellesley will become the first municipality outside of California to ban fur sales. Four cities in California — West Hollywood, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Berkeley — already had bans in place when California passed a statewide ban on fur sales in 2019, officials said.

Oliver said she was inspired by California’s statewide ban and said it was “the abhorrent and inexcusable cruelty of the fur industry and the environmental degradation it causes” that prompted her to file a citizen’s petition for the new bylaw. She said she hopes other towns in Massachusetts will do the same.

“So many Town Meeting members came to the Special Town Meeting having done their research on issues surrounding fur, and they were ready to engage in thoughtful debate about the petition,” Oliver said in an e-mail. "It takes courage to be the first one to act, not only in the state, but in the entire country outside California. So, I was incredibly proud of Wellesley last night.”

Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, applauded the Wellesley vote.

“Ending fur production and fur sales should be a no-brainer," Block wrote in a blog post. "Millions of animals suffer tremendously for things as frivolous as a pom on a hat or trim on a jacket.''

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.