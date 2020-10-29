Coronavirus traces in wastewater at Deer Island tick downward

After showing an alarming spike late last week, the amount of coronavirus traces found in wastewater at the Deer Island treatment plant has ticked down this week.

The data released by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority on Wednesday showed coronavirus traces decreasing in both the northern and southern sections of the MWRA system.

The data reflected samples collected through Monday. Even with the downtick, the levels were similar to those in early May and late April for the northern and southern sections, respectively.