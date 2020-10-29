fb-pixel

Coronavirus traces in wastewater at Deer Island tick downward

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated October 29, 2020, 43 minutes ago
A new coronavirus testing facility being previewed to the media on Wednesday at Logan International AirportJohn Tlumacki/Globe Staff

After showing an alarming spike late last week, the amount of coronavirus traces found in wastewater at the Deer Island treatment plant has ticked down this week.

The data released by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority on Wednesday showed coronavirus traces decreasing in both the northern and southern sections of the MWRA system.

The data reflected samples collected through Monday. Even with the downtick, the levels were similar to those in early May and late April for the northern and southern sections, respectively.

The sampling of wastewater at the plant is a pilot program. Officials are hoping it can serve as an early warning system for surges in the pandemic.

The spike in detections of the virus in wastewater coincided last week with a sudden spike in cases.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.