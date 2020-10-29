‘Extraction’ producer David Guillod arrested in new sexual assault case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Extraction" and “Atomic Blonde" producer David Guillod was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault only months after being charged with drugging and assaulting women in Santa Barbara, authorities said.

Guillod, 53, was taken into custody at his home in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles after a woman told police on Oct. 21 that he had sexually assaulted her during an evening meeting, according to a police statement.

Guillod remained jailed on $5 million bail.