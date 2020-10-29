Florida is the center of everything

This was no coincidence. Florida doesn’t just come with 29 electoral votes. The state has correctly picked the president in all but two elections since 1928, and both candidates clearly view it as the swingiest of swing states.

It’s rare to see the presidential candidates make trips to the same state this close to Election Day, let alone the same city, but that’s exactly what President Trump and Joe Biden did Thursday when they held rallies within hours of each other in Tampa, Fla.

Something to remember here: In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton in Florida by less than 113,000 votes, and more than 378,000 Floridians voted for a candidate other than Trump or Clinton.

This year, it’s widely viewed as anyone’s race, and there’s special significance with the visit to Tampa: Clinton won the five largest counties in Florida, but Trump came closest in one of them, Hillsborough County, where Tampa is located. And neighboring Pinellas County, the state’s sixth-largest county, swung from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016.

So what do the polls say? Luckily, we just got fresh data from some of the best pollsters in the country.

Monmouth University showed Biden clinging to a lead of between 4 and 6 percentage points, but here’s a fascinating finding buried within the survey: Even though Biden reached 50 percent in the poll, 49 percent of voters said they believe Trump will be the president, compared to just 41 percent for Biden. The margin of error was 4.4 percentage points.

Marist College poll had Biden up between 4 percentage points among likely voters and 5 percentage points among registered voters. The survey also had 50 percent of likely voters and registered voters saying they disapprove of the job Trump is doing. The margin of error was between 3.9 and 4.4 percentage points.

Quinnipiac University survey showed Biden up 3 percentage points, but this was the only one of three polls that had the former vice president under 50 percent (he was at 45 percent). The margin of error was 2.7 percentage points.

The general consensus among experts seems to be that Trump must win Florida if he’s going to earn four more years in the White House, while Biden may have other paths to victory. If you really to go down that rabbit hole, you can spend the rest of your night playing with this electoral map from 270toWin.com.

Nothing quite like this has ever been seen in Maine. Bombarded with an unprecedented barrage of television ads and a drumbeat of vitriol among the candidates and their supporters, many voters in Maine — like elsewhere across the country — have had enough. Read more.

Political analysts have spent months talking about key voting blocks. Suburban women. Black and Latinx voters in swing states. White working-class women. And the only group that has shifted in a big way since 2016: seniors, who moving away from Trump. But with less than a week to go the race the biggest question about the presidential race — and the biggest worry for Republicans — is about the patience of Trump’s own political base. How long are they willing to wait in line to vote for him? Read more.

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are chasing votes Thursday in Florida, a state all but essential to the Republican’s pathway to another term, as both nominees turn their focus to encouraging voters to turn out in person on Election Day. Read more.

Where the candidates are tomorrow:

— President Trump held a rally in Tampa, Fla. at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, but a previously-scheduled North Carolina rally was postponed due to weather. On Friday, he’s traveling to Waterford Township, Mich., Green Bay, Wisc., and Rochester, Minn.

— Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, and Reno, Nev. on Thursday. He is scheduled to hold rallies in Flagstaff and Tuscon, Arizona on Friday.

— Joe Biden was in Broward County, Fla., and Tampa, Fla. on Thursday. He is scheduled to travel to Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota on Friday.

— US Senator Kamala Harris is headed to Fort Worth, McAllen, and Houston, Texas, on Friday.

What the polls say:

— A Quinnipiac University poll has Biden up 7 percentage points in Pennsylvania and 5 percentage points in Ohio. It’s worth noting that Trump has had the lead in all other recent Ohio polls.

— The new UMass Lowell poll (say that three times fast) has Trump and Biden tied in North Carolina, but The New York Times/Siena College survey has Biden with a small lead there.

Learn something new:

— Pinch yourself if you’ve heard or said this before: “But the polls were wrong in 2016.” Now listen to Ezra Klein and Nate Silver talk really fast about what you should know about the polls this time around. Listen here.

