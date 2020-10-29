How Trump waged war on his own government

Foster, a seasoned personnel official, balked. The employees still had the right to due process, he argued. Within weeks, his boss tried to sack him.

Scott Foster got the order from his boss, a senior political appointee: Draw up a list of underachievers and give ''your best 10′' so the president could announce their firing at a signing ceremony for a law allowing fast dismissals at VA.

Early in the new administration, the White House wanted a big win for President Trump on one of his top campaign promises — getting rid of poor performers at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

It was one of the first shots in what became an unwavering four-year war on the civil servants who have operated as the backbone of the federal government for more than a century. Career employees from diplomats to budget analysts have come under siege as they carry out the laws of Congress, attacked by a president with no government experience and portrayed as a ''deep state'' trying to undermine him.

Trump has targeted high-profile figures such as Anthony Fauci, a government scientist who has advised six presidents and whose dire warnings about the coronavirus pandemic angered him. He ridiculed Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the decorated Iraq War veteran and Ukraine expert on the National Security Council staff who testified in the inquiry that led to Trump’s impeachment — then he ordered him marched out of his office with his twin brother, another career military officer.

Vindman retired in July after what his attorney called a campaign of White House intimidation and retaliation.

Beyond these recognizable faces, employees across the government were banished to basement offices, denied promotions, and excluded from decision-making. Government service has been undermined in the process, employees and observers say, endangering not just the government’s routine functions, such as ensuring clean water and fighting wildfires, but also its response to rare events like pandemics.

When they challenged the legality of politically motivated orders, promoted the conclusions of experts, or questioned the direction of policy, career employees found themselves sidelined. Some wound up on the president’s Twitter feed. Loyalty was prized above all.

In the past four fiscal years, the Office of Special Counsel, an independent anticorruption office, has received 20,505 complaints from federal employees alleging government wrongdoing, retaliation for whistle-blowing, or other improper treatment, a 26 percent jump from President Barack Obama’s first term, data show.

Rather than coax the workforce into executing his agenda, Trump and his team wrestled the bureaucracy into submission and touted the effort as a major achievement. They bristled at rules that prevent them from simply firing employees they do not like, as Trump did on ''The Apprentice.''

The president went even further last week, signing an executive order that removes job protections for an estimated tens of thousands of civil servants, allowing them to be dismissed with little cause or recourse. The sweeping effort to crack the foundation of government employment probably would be rescinded if Joe Biden is elected president. But it shows the mistrust at the core of Trump’s worldview.

''It’s not how the enormous enterprise we call the federal government works,'' said Donald Kettl, a public-affairs professor at the University of Texas Austin. ''Bending the apparatus of the state to his own will — there’s an authoritarian tint to that that is impossible to escape.''

White House spokesman Judd Deere, in a statement, called government workers ''the Swamp,'' saying they have ''fought so hard against this president every step of the way'' as he ''fought tirelessly in his effort to make Washington accountable to the American people.''

''Many of these entrenched liberal bureaucrats are only out for themselves and never understood the importance of the president’s agenda or why the American people elected him,'' Deere said.

The attacks mobilize the president’s base, which tends to hold government in low esteem.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged as much in a Florida radio interview this month. When host Bud Hedinger raised the prospect of ''anti-Trump or deep-staters buried in the State Department'' pushing back against Trump’s foreign policy agenda, the secretary said, "When we identify them, we move them out of the way.''

''We get them to a different place,'' Pompeo continued, ''and we try to find people only who are committed to doing America’s mission, President Trump’s mission, on behalf of the United States.''

Veterans of the hollowed-out diplomatic corps worry that rebuilding will take a generation.

At crisis points in his presidency, Trump has moved to silence government offices when their work reflected poorly on his leadership. As the pandemic exploded, he shifted key responsibilities of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to more-compliant political appointees elsewhere in the government. And he transferred much of the response to his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, who assembled a shadow task force, largely consisting of private industry players, that further confused lines of command.

Trump ran against big government four years ago and promised he would ''cut so much your head will spin.'' He didn’t.

The workforce of 2.1 million has grown about 1 percent, data from the Office of Personnel Management show, as Trump advanced priorities such as veterans care, border security, and the military and squeezed smaller agencies focused on science, diplomacy, the environment, and labor. Those agencies have felt the president’s wrath.

Nowhere has Trump’s campaign to undermine career public servants been more forceful than at the Justice Department, where politics flowed into a system long insulated from partisan pressure.

Half a dozen career prosecutors resigned from high-profile cases this year to protest their belief that the president and his attorney general, William P. Barr, had sought to influence cases involving the president’s allies, undermining the agency’s most enduring principle of equal justice under law.