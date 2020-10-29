Pain by the numbers

This year, though, it’s all about numbers. If Richard Nixon were running today, voters wouldn’t give a damn about the flop sweat on his upper lip, like they did in 1960, they’d be too busy staring at grim tallies. For now, the personal appeal of the candidates and their pitches are less important than the uncomfortable calculus all around us.

If a presidential candidate seemed like a decent sort, if you bought what they were selling, you’d vote for them. In 2000, for example, George W. Bush got elected in part because he was the “guy you’d want to have a beer with.”

It used to be candidates tried to tell a story. And then Americans voted with their gut.

This is not a positive trend for President Trump, who would prefer we frame the election as a choice between a Trump recovery and a Biden depression — not fixate on, say, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, which continue to climb at an alarming rate. Nor does he want us to scrutinize too closely, or at all, the stock market, which has been sliding into the abyss in recent days amid concerns about the spike in coronavirus infections.

It’s understandable. Even when the numbers are good, they’re not that good. Yes, the Commerce Department reported Thursday that the U.S. economy rebounded impressively in the third quarter — a 7.4 percent increase over the second quarter ain’t bad — but it comes with a big caveat. The economy remains well below its pre-pandemic level and the future is iffy, to say the least.

Perhaps that’s why it took Trump an uncharacteristically long time to acknowledge the news Thursday. He finally did, of course, tweeting “Biggest and Best in the History of our Country, and not even close. Next year will be FANTASTIC!!!”

Numbers are not Trump’s friend at the moment, which is no doubt excruciating for him. Normally, he loves them. Remember the kerfuffle over his claim that the crowd at his inauguration was the largest ever? This is the guy who bragged on Twitter that millions of people were watching his briefings about a deadly pandemic, comparing the ratings to the season finale of “The Bachelor.”

“Because the ‘Ratings’ of my News Conferences etc. are so high, ‘Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers’ according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY,” he tweeted in March.

Unfortunately for Trump, many voters are also obsessed with numbers now. And in the same way the daily death toll of U.S. soldiers fighting in Vietnam doomed Lyndon Johnson, the out-of-control COVID-19 cases are undermining this president. However much Trump wants to minimize the threat — he continues to insist we’re “rounding the corner” — most voters are aware that nearly four times as many lives have been lost to COVID-19 in this country than the 58,220 Americans who died in two decades in Vietnam.

And yet Trump’s strategy in the closing days of the campaign seems to be to ignore the numbers. Or at least the numbers he doesn’t like, and there are plenty of those. Instead, he’s touting the “unprecedented prosperity” we’ll all enjoy if we just reopen the economy.

Of course, that overlooks what’s happening in hospitals all over the country, where beds are filling up with the sick and dying. If you don’t believe me, just check the numbers.

Mark Shanahan