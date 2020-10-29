These 121 communities are at high risk for COVID-19

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts exceeded 1,000 for the sixth straight day on Thursday, and 121 communities are considered high risk for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Boston remained in the “red zone,” a designation given to communities that have had more than 8 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days.

The statewide daily average rate of infection per 100,000 residents was at 11.8, up from 9.2 last week. Boston’s average daily rate was at 15.8, up from 12.0 last week.