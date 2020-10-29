These 121 communities are at high risk for COVID-19

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts exceeded 1,000 for the sixth straight day on Thursday, and 121 communities are considered high risk for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Boston remained in the “red zone,” a designation given to communities that have had more than 8 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days.
The statewide daily average rate of infection per 100,000 residents was at 11.8, up from 9.2 last week. Boston’s average daily rate was at 15.8, up from 12.0 last week.
The United States on Thursday passed 9 million COVID-19 cases and again set a record for the number of daily cases with at least 86,000.
Fourty-four communities have been added to the high-risk category since last week’s report.
Curious if your town is among them? Take a look at the list:
- Abington
- Acushnet
- Agawam
- Ashland
- Athol
- Attleboro
- Avon
- Bedford
- Bellingham
- Berkley
- Beverly
- Billerica
- Blandford
- Bolton
- Boston
- Boxford
- Braintree
- Bridgewater
- Brimfield
- Brockton
- Buckland
- Canton
- Chelmsford
- Chelsea
- Chicopee
- Clinton
- Cohasset
- Danvers
- Dartmouth
- Dedham
- Dighton
- Dover
- Dracut
- East Bridgewater
- East Longmeadow
- Everett
- Fairhaven
- Fall River
- Fitchburg
- Foxborough
- Framingham
- Freetown
- Gardner
- Georgetown
- Gloucester
- Granby
- Hanover
- Hanson
- Haverhill
- Hingham
- Holliston
- Holyoke
- Hubbardston
- Hudson
- Kingston
- Lakeville
- Lawrence
- Leicester
- Leominster
- Littleton
- Lowell
- Lynn
- Lynnfield
- Malden
- Mansfield
- Marlborough
- Marshfield
- Medford
- Mendon
- Methuen
- Middleton
- Milford
- Nahant
- Nantucket
- New Bedford
- Newburyport
- North Andover
- North Attleborough
- Northborough
- Norton
- Norwood
- Palmer
- Peabody
- Pembroke
- Plymouth
- Randolph
- Raynham
- Revere
- Rochester
- Rockland
- Salisbury
- Saugus
- Seekonk
- Shrewsbury
- Somerset
- Southborough
- Springfield
- Swansea
- Taunton
- Tewksbury
- Townsend
- Tyngsborough
- Wakefield
- Waltham
- Wareham
- Webster
- West Boylston
- West Bridgewater
- West Springfield
- Westborough
- Westfield
- Westport
- Westwood
- Weymouth
- Whitman
- Wilmington
- Winchester
- Winthrop
- Woburn
- Worcester
- Wrentham
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.