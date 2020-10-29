Trump and Biden converge in Florida, an elusive prize still up for grabs

Trump returned to one of the tougher parts of the state for him four years ago, Tampa, one of the few areas he lost to Hillary Clinton in the vote-rich I-4 corridor. Now behind in the polls, the president sought again to win over independents and moderates with a message about corrupt Democrats, an attack that he has had difficulty making stick against the former vice president.

TAMPA, Fla. — That old political heartbreaker, the presidential battleground of Florida, lured the two White House contenders to the same city on Thursday, as President Trump and Joe Biden confronted some of their biggest political vulnerabilities in a state that is once again shaping up as the most elusive prize in next week’s election.

Biden, in turn, faces an increasingly urgent need to build up his margins with Latinos, a diverse demographic in Florida that he has struggled to broadly galvanize so far. He made a blunt appeal to Cuban Americans and Venezuelan Americans, reminding them of human rights abuses in Havana and Caracas.

The rare convergence of the two men in the same state on the same day — with Biden appearing at a drive-in rally on Thursday night in Tampa — was one of the clearest signs yet that both candidates not only see their political fortunes tied to the state but also are far from confident that they are ahead here. Although Biden has gained ground with older voters who were once part of Trump’s base, the president is immensely popular with the conservative Republican electorate in Florida.

The shift to focusing on in-person voting next Tuesday — or sooner, where possible — comes as more than 80 million Americans have already cast their ballots, absentee or by mail. While the Election Day vote traditionally favors Republicans and early votes tend toward Democrats, the pandemic, which has killed more than 227,000 people in the United States, has injected new uncertainty.

On Thursday, the former vice president acknowledged the unique role Florida would play in determining the winner. “If we win Florida, it’s game time, it’s over, it’s over,” Biden said as he swung through an outdoor campaign office in Fort Lauderdale earlier in the day.

Biden has made the president’s handling of the coronavirus the centerpiece of his case for removing Trump from office, and he pressed that message again on Thursday to voters who continue to suffer the ravages of the outbreak. The virus has cost Florida’s tourism-dependent economy hundreds of thousands of service jobs, and the disease appears on the verge of another spike, with the state reporting more than 4,000 new cases for three consecutive days this week.

Biden condemned the administration’s response, saying it was no longer trying to contain the pandemic.

“Millions of people out there are out of work, on the edge, can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “And Donald Trump has given up.”

The release of a report on Thursday showing record-breaking growth of the gross domestic product during the third quarter might have offered Trump an opening to campaign on a rare piece of good news during the final stretch of the general election. But he spent only about five minutes on the economy, calling the GDP number the “biggest” business story of the last 50 years.

He quickly moved on to attack his perceived enemies, including Biden and the news media, and even mocked some of his fellow Republicans.









While polls indicate that Biden is doing well with older voters and non-Cuban Hispanics, such as Puerto Ricans, Dominicans and Mexicans, Trump, already strong with white working-class Floridians, has improved his standing with voters of Cuban descent.

“Until we really mobilize that vote, we’re still a little uncomfortable,” said state Sen. Janet Cruz, a Tampa-area Democrat, referring to the Hispanic vote broadly.

Biden, appearing in the afternoon in Broward County, a Democratic stronghold, delivered a tailored message intended to motivate Latinos.

“Cuba is no closer to freedom and democracy today than it was four years ago,” Biden, in shirt sleeves and sunglasses, said at Broward College’s North Campus in Coconut Creek.

“President Trump can’t advance democracy and human rights for the Cuban people or the Venezuelan people, for that matter, when he has praised so many autocrats around the world,” he added.





Throughout the fall, Democrats have outpaced Republicans in voting by mail, giving Biden a presumed early advantage. But Republicans are catching up with in-person early voting, narrowing the margin with each day. The margin could be close at the start of Election Day, when Republicans usually vote in larger numbers.

Turnout has been highest so far in some of the most heavily Republican counties across the state, and the Republican Party, which has controlled the state government for more than two decades, is known for its disciplined campaigns down the ballot.

“When you vote the way the Republicans do, you can’t predict the winner, and the reason you can’t do that is too many Republicans wait to vote the final day,” said Ryan D. Tyson, a Florida Republican pollster and strategist. “Based on what I’m looking at, at what’s remaining, I feel the president is well positioned to finish Florida strongly.”

There appears to be little doubt that Hillsborough County, home to Tampa and once considered perhaps the ultimate bellwether in the ultimate swing state, will go blue this year. But Biden is aiming to run up his margins with Democrats while also seeking to win over voters in nearby Pinellas County, home to St. Petersburg, which supported former President Barack Obama before flipping into Trump in 2016.

“We all know, if we sweep the I-4 corridor, we’re going to win this thing,” said Ione Townsend, the chairwoman of the Hillsborough County Democratic Party.





Townsend has raised concerns in the past about the former vice president’s visibility in her part of the state, but on Thursday she said she was seeing signs of traction for Biden on the ground, including among moderate Republicans who are disillusioned with Trump.

“Anecdotally, I’ve heard from a lot of Republicans that they voted for Biden at the top of the ticket,” she said, while adding that she still expected the state to be close. “We’re a less-than-1-percent state.”

At his rally outside Raymond James Stadium, Trump chided Republicans who have repeatedly advised him to focus on his economic record, and continued to lash out at enemies, harping on the overseas business dealings of Biden’s son Hunter.

“I get a call from all the experts, right, guys that ran for president six, seven, eight times — never got past the first round — but they’re calling me up, ‘Sir, you shouldn’t be speaking about Hunter,’” he said, his voice hoarse. “‘You shouldn’t be saying those things about Biden because nobody cares.’ I disagree. You know, maybe that’s why I’m here and they’re not.”

















Biden and his allies are outspending Trump and his backers by more than 3-to-1 in Florida — about $23 million to about $7 million — in the final push to Election Day, according to data from ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG. He is pouring tens of millions of dollars into a torrent of online advertising.

There was no ambivalence among the energized Trump supporters who hoped to see the president — “Woo-hoo! Four more years, baby!” a woman yelled out her car window. But it wasn’t just rallygoers who made their allegiances clear.

“Hey! Biden! He’s an old communist!” yelled a man as he drove by, repeating a false message that Republicans have pressed in courting some Latino voters.

“Damn right he is!” another man shouted back from the sidewalk.



