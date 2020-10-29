Wisconsin Republican Party says hackers stole $2.3 million

The party noticed the suspicious activity on Oct. 22 and contacted the FBI on Friday, said Republican Party chairman Andrew Hitt.

MADISON, Wis. — Hackers have stolen $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party’s account that was being used to help reelect President Trump in the key battleground state, the party’s chairman said on Thursday.

The attack was discovered less than two weeks before Election Day, as both Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden made their final push to win Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes. Trump won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016 and planned his third visit in seven days on Friday. Biden also planned to campaign in Wisconsin on Friday. Polls have consistently shown a tight race in the state, usually with Biden ahead by single digits and within the margin of error.

Hitt said he was not aware of any other state GOP being targeted for a similar hack, but state parties were warned at the Republican National Convention this summer to be on the lookout for cyberattacks.

There have been more than 800 attempted phishing attacks for financial gain targeting the Wisconsin Democratic Party this campaign cycle, but none has been successful, said party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer.

Hitt said the hackers manipulated invoices from four vendors who were being paid for direct mail for Trump’s reelection efforts as well as for pro-Trump material such as hats to be handed out to supporters. Invoices and other documents were altered so when the party paid them for the services rendered, the money went to the hackers instead of the vendors, Hitt said.

Associated Press

Pelosi warns voters to deliver ballots in person

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, on Thursday urged Americans to continue to vote early but to deliver their ballots in person, given that less than a week remains until Election Day.

Pelosi’s comments come as millions of mail ballots remain unreturned, prompting a flurry of warnings from election officials that ballots sent via the US Postal Service at this point may not arrive in time to be counted. More than 42 million out of the 92 million mail ballots requested by voters nationally had not yet been returned as of Wednesday afternoon, according to data from the US Elections Project, a nonpartisan site tracking early voting.

“This weekend should be very interesting, to see how many more people will vote in advance,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. “I hope that people will not depend on the mail, because they have done all they can to dismantle the postal system. . . . But even the Postal Service is saying it’s too late now to mail. A first-class piece of mail could take more than five or six days to reach its destination — that speaks for itself.”

Washington Post

Trump snub of McSally is replayed in Arizona

President Trump’s dismissive and disrespectful treatment of his nominal political ally Senator Martha McSally in Arizona on Wednesday was cast by local media as a humiliating coda to her difficult campaign.

But it said just as much about Trump’s own stumble down the stretch, exacerbated by an unwillingness to take even the most basic steps to improve his shaky standing among women voters.

All Trump had to do in Goodyear, Ariz., was introduce McSally, a fellow Republican, and smile when she offered a unity pitch. No go.

After starting by saying she was “respected by everybody,” he instantly proved that she was not. “Martha, come up just fast! Fast! Fast! Come on. Quick! You got one minute!” he shouted, as some, but not all, in the crowd laughed. “One minute, Martha! They don’t want to hear this, Martha. Come on. Let’s go. Quick, quick, quick, quick. Come on. Let’s go.”

McSally ran on the stage, elbow-bumped the president, and professed herself “proud” of him, after declining to do so at a debate earlier this month. This might have been the reason he was so eager to see her come and go. (McSally wrote in an op-ed this week that she was supporting Trump’s reelection.)

McSally, a former fighter pilot appointed to her current seat, trails her Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly, in polls, and she is underperforming Trump in Arizona. But Trump is also underperforming his 2016 self in a state he won by 3.5 points four years ago.

A big part of the reason, in the Sun Belt and elsewhere, is the defection of white suburban women, who have been driven away by a number of factors, particularly his failure to manage the coronavirus pandemic and the way that he speaks about women.

The McSally clip, which dominated local news coverage and social media, provided a brutal visual representation of Trump’s core political problem. Here he was physically rushing a suburban woman off the stage, and placing a strict time limit on her opportunity to speak — a limit he has never imposed on himself.

What happened next underscored the slight even more vividly. After McSally spoke, Trump invited three male out-of-state supporters — Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, and Senator Mike Lee of Utah — onstage for unrushed appearances that focused on their adulation of him.

New York Times

Kushner heard exulting that Trump was in charge, not the doctors

As coronavirus cases and deaths were rising in the United States last spring, Jared Kushner, President Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, told an interviewer that the president had taken the “country back from the doctors.”

The comment was made on April 18 in a discussion with the journalist Bob Woodward as he was reporting for his book, “Rage,” his second about the Trump presidency. CNN obtained an audio recording of the interview.

Even as the country was falling into the grip of a pandemic that to date has claimed more than 220,000 American lives, Kushner told Woodward that his father-in-law had won a battle for control with the doctors struggling to understand how to combat the little-known virus.

Kushner sounded decidedly optimistic — even triumphant.

“There were three phases,” he said. “There’s the panic phase, the pain phase, and then the comeback phase. I do believe that last night symbolized kind of the beginning of the comeback phase. That doesn’t mean there’s not still a lot of pain and there won’t be pain for a while, but that basically was: We’ve now put out rules to get back to work. Trump’s now back in charge. It’s not the doctors. They’ve kind of — we have, like, a negotiated settlement.”

At the time, Trump was laser-focused on what the pandemic would mean for his presidency, and his reelection prospects, and was trying to convince the public that restrictions several states had imposed were excessive.

New York Times