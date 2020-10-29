With Halloween looming, parents weigh the risks of trick-or-treating during the pandemic

For now, she and her family are planning to observe the holiday with an early dinner at Cósmica and a stroll through Beacon Hill. Her son will wear a protective face covering beneath his werewolf mask. The rest of their evening will depend on the size of the crowds. She’s thinking she’ll carry a Ziploc bag in her purse in case her son ends up with a few pieces of candy from their neighbors.

“I think [trick-or-treating] is OK, being that it’s an outdoor activity," said Lambroukos, 47, who lives in the South End. “I know people are probably on the fence about the hand-passing. That’s what concerns me with the candy."

Amy Lambroukos isn’t willing to give up Halloween. It’s her 6-year-old son’s favorite holiday, but celebrating during a pandemic will require some adjustment.

“I’ll have him put it right in the Ziploc, seal it up, and just bring it home and wash it," she said. “I don’t know if it sounds crazy.”

Like almost everything else in 2020, Halloween will look different this year thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. Every costume necessitates a face mask. Communal candy bowls are discouraged. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers door-to-door trick-or-treating a “higher risk” activity for transmitting COVID-19, and in Massachusetts, several towns have banned the practice to slow the spread of disease. Nevertheless, some parents — torn between following health guidelines and depriving their children of Halloween fun — are weighing the risks they’re willing to take.

“With the schools going fully remote, it’s sad that we can’t really go trick-or-treating," said Makeda Payton, 39. "But at the same time, I’m happy with it because we can just do other activities.”

Her precocious daughter, Ashlynn, loves Halloween. Or at least she loves the part where she gets candy.

“I know what I like. I like those orange things," said the kindergartner, who turns 5 next month. "Candy corns. Candy corns are yummy.”

So Ashlynn was "kind of bummed,” her mother said, when she learned she couldn’t go trick-or-treating this year. Payton, an applied behavior analysis specialist, also lives in the South End, where her neighbors take Halloween seriously. The decorations are elaborate. The candy, abundant. But the crowds are thick, and Payton would rather she and Ashlynn stay away than risk getting sick. Ashlynn will still don her pink Paw Patrol costume. But any candy corn will come from home.

“The candy’s on sale at Walgreens, CVS, wherever you go," Payton said. "I don’t feel left out.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested several safer alternatives to trick-or-treating. Households can carve and paint pumpkins, stay in for a movie night, or attend a virtual costume contest. But packed haunted houses, indoor costume parties, hayrides with non-household members, and trunk-or-treat events should be avoided. For small, outdoor parades or any sort of gathering, the usual rules of the pandemic apply: Wear protective face masks, sanitize your hands frequently, and stay at least 6 feet away from others.

Dana Alvarenga, 37, of Revere, is welcoming trick-or-treaters, but only at a comfortable distance. For Halloween, she’ll set up a folding table at the end of her driveway, which she’ll cover with individually packaged goody bags of candy. Her family and another will supervise the trick-or-treating while enjoying pizza and drinks in her front yard. Earlier in the day, she’ll host an outdoor scavenger hunt for her 2-year-old daughter and another friend’s son. They might walk to some nearby houses, dressed as characters from “Masha and the Bear,” to see their neighbors' festive Halloween displays.

“My daughter’s young enough that she’s not missing too much [by not] going out for an hour trick-or-treating," Alvarenga said, "But I still wanted to celebrate it and have some fun and let her see the costumes and get some candy, even if it’s just from our own house.”

For Jackie Barrett, 45, a former professor at Boston University, this Halloween presents an opportunity to create new family traditions. Barrett also lives in the South End, on Washington Street above Flour Bakery. During previous Halloweens, the kids would get dressed up and trick-or-treat around Blackstone Square, Waltham Street, and Union Park, finishing the night around 7:30 p.m. This Halloween, instead of trick-or-treating, the family will pick up dessert downstairs at Flour and watch a movie — all in costume, of course.

“We have been working really hard since March to keep our distance from people, to wear our masks. I really don’t see the sense of somehow breaking out of that just for Halloween,” Barrett said. “The crowds get so dense over on Waltham and Union Park. There’s just no way to socially distance properly.”

Her son and daughter, who are 8 and 5, attend class in-person at a private school in Cambridge. "I don’t want to compromise that,” Barrett added. “It’s the most important thing right now.” And she could do without all the excess candy.

“I won’t lie: I look back at the Halloweens so far and there’s some great pictures of them dressed up together and them in the South End and just all the fun,” she said. “We’ll have a different kind of picture this year, but that’s OK ... We’ve gotten used to this year’s gonna be different.”

Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @DDpan.