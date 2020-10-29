We will miss Trump if he loses

The politicians will do what they can to undo institutional damage, but it will be tough for the rest of us. Even before COVID-19 nailed everybody to their couches in front of the TV, we had been trained by the “society of spectacle” to spectate. The digitally born are somewhat luckier: Many Internet spectacles are interactive. They at least require strategy, if not thinking. The future will be better, but Trumpism is an ideology that will not yield to reason for decades.

If President Trump loses the election, the vacuum left by his absence from American politics will be felt most keenly by the media. Without Trumpatainment, cable news will largely die. Political junkies will go through withdrawal. Withdrawal is painful because it frees us to use our minds and body to do what we hate most: working and thinking. Americans have embraced the Trump brand from within. Like a tattoo, it will be painful to remove. I can feel already the inner sandpaper removing my acquiescence to sloth. Trump was a sorry excuse for not doing things. The secret of a dictatorship is the license it gives individuals to abandon personal responsibility.

Trumpism is a mix of good old American hucksterism, conman bravado, and organized crime. The rhetoric is populist, nationalist, and tent-preacherish. The reality is that while you stand at attention saluting the flag or ogling Jesus, the thieves will empty your pockets. The Trumpist thieves came at a time when the citizens of the Republic were way too relaxed to pay attention, or too busy to bother about their managers. The making of the con was a longtime project that passed from Tammany Hall to Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, and Roy Cohn, and had its apotheosis at the top of the pyramid in Donald Trump.

The first order of business if Trump loses will be to remake civil society. We need to feel that we are part of something of substance and not just of hot air. The post-pandemic world is already being born in the wave of activism we are seeing now. Societies changed in unforeseen ways after the wars and traumas of the 20th century. Our priorities are changing: A wave of activism not seen since the late 60s understands what’s at stake.

The closest experience in modern politics is the collapse of the dictatorships in the Soviet Union and its satellites. The citizens of the former USSR and its satellites welcomed capitalism as a cargo cult. When Walmart failed to materialize for everyone, there was a brutal reckoning for some survivors with the various ways in which they had adapted. A few people (very few) felt shame. Others simply substituted the word “communism” for “capitalism,” and proceeded to steal, cheat, and lie freely, without even the excuse of communist ideology. Nonetheless, everyone felt keenly the absence of a society where “they pretended to pay us and we pretended to work.” They missed the leisurely masochism of passivity.

We will likewise miss Trump, who has made it easy to “resist” by retweeting, and fantasizing by imagining Q from “Star Trek” in charge of the world. The world will become unsettlingly boring at first, but the generation of young people who were seriously hurt by this regime and the coronavirus pandemic will have to be creative and passionate. For them, those are the only options. They cannot be like my generation of TV addicts consuming the MacPlanet.

Andrei Codrescu’s latest poetry collection is “No Time Like Now: New Poems.”