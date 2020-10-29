Welcome, Justice Barrett. Now here’s your asterisk

From this moment on, the legacy of Justice Amy Coney Barrett has been written. She might have been considered an excellent choice for a seat on our nation’s Supreme Court had her nomination and confirmation come about through a fair and historically consistent process. However, her selection almost literally on the eve of a presidential election will forever stain her name and cast doubt on the legitimacy of her work on our highest court. Despite whatever her personal and professional qualifications for this position may be, she will always be connected with the double dealing and political chicanery of the Donald Trump/Mitch McConnell era. Under the circumstances, Barrett would have done better to withdraw her name from consideration rather than subject herself to the associated guilt and opprobrium to which this president has sentenced her.

George Seeley