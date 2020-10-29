At 9-0, Dartmouth girls' volleyball starting to make the grade in chemistry

But coach Rachel Sussey felt her squad had not yet played as a cohesive unit. Led by Ava Crane (19 kills, 16 digs), Jaime Hall (36 assists), and Sorelle Lawton (11 kills, 9 digs), Dartmouth cruised to a 25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 25-16 Southeast Conference win over host B-R.

The Indians can close out a second consecutive undefeated regular season next week when they play New Bedford (Tuesday) and Bishop Stang (Friday).

“Because of COVID we weren’t able to have the summer to gel and build chemistry,” said Sussey. “This was one of the first games where we looked at each other and we’re like ‘wow we’re really flowing today’. The trust was there, the chemistry was there.”

After Bridgewater-Raynham avoided the straight sweep with a 25-23 win in the third set, Sussey said her team was confident they’d be able to bounce back. The Indians regained control in the fourth set behind strong serving from Gaby Velazquez (5 aces, 14 service points).

“Even though we lost that third match there was no doubt they were going to pull through. I’m proud of how well they are starting to really come together.”

Boys' soccer

Nauset 4, Barnstable 1 — The Warriors (8-0) allowed their first goal of the season, but seniors Ben LaBranche and Kelan Warren, junior Samuel Coelho, and sophomore Connor Cushing all tallied as Nauset won its 10th straight Cape & Islands title.

Field hockey

Bishop Fenwick 4, St. Mary’s 1 — Grace Morey scored a hat trick and added an assist for the Crusaders (4-2-2) in the Catholic Central win.

Plymouth North 4, Duxbury 1 — Senior captain Kolbe Shannon and junior Emily Jenkins each netted a pair of goals as the host Eagles (7-0-1) cruised to the Patriot League victory.

Boys' golf

Wellesley 116, Natick 76 — Will Garvin and Colby Sanville each fired a 4-over-par 36 at Sassamon Trace to lead the Raiders (10-0) to the Bay State Conference win.



