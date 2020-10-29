Cam Newton on ‘gritty’ Julian Edelman, his favorite Halloween candy, and why he won’t stop dressing up

The Patriots travel to Buffalo this weekend to face the 5-2 Bills with a depleted receiving corps.

“I think I got my plate full with focusing on me,” he said. “I have all the confidence in whomever’s out there and wherever the read takes me, that’s where the ball is gonna go. If it’s not Julian … if it’s not whomever, I just got to be ready to rock and roll and get the ball out and make good decisions.”

Cam Newton may not know who he’ll be throwing to this weekend, with Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry sidelined due to injury, but he’s not focused on the receiver group.

Advertisement

Edelman underwent a procedure on his knee on Thursday morning, and has been grappling with the injury throughout the entire season.

Without Edelman and Harry, the only receivers on the roster will be Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski.

Newton called Edelman “my guy,” saying that he’s “just an unsung hero.”

“He is everything the Patriots represent: hard, tough, resilient, gritty … that’s Julian Edelman.”

Other notes from Newton’s press conference:

▪ Newton said he doesn’t get to eat a lot of Halloween candy because most of it is not vegan, but he enjoys the homemade marshmallows at the Patriots facility (presumably omitting the gelatin). He said he eats a lot of Skittles, and that Sour Patch – the original, the strawberry, and the watermelon – are vegan.

▪ Newton, in responding to Jeff Garcia’s comments about his clothes, said he understands the criticism and feels it is warranted when he plays poorly, but he doesn’t plan on changing how he dresses. “He has a right to say that,” Newton said. “... I have to express myself in the type of clothes I wear. Let’s put it this way: This isn’t the first time, and it’s not going to be the last time I’m on a meme for anything I wear.” (No, he has not seen the thread of his outfits as Beanie Babies.) He also says he dresses stylishly because his mother likes it.

Advertisement

▪ Newton was asked about rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will make his first start this weekend. Newton said he hasn’t met the former Alabama star –– “He went to the other school, we don’t speak of,” said Newton, who attended Auburn – and ended by saying: “I wish him the best of luck … unless he’s going against us.”

▪ Newton introduced a new nickname: Coach William. Yes, he is talking about Bill Belichick.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.