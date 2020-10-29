Can BC slow down Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence on Saturday?

Hafley asked Matt Thurin, who was the Buckeyes' defensive quality control coach at the time and is now the Eagles' special teams coach, to find out how many times Clemson called running plays specifically for Lawrence.

Hafley studied Lawrence from every angle. But there was one aspect of Lawrence’s game that Hafley vividly remembers examining.

The flashbacks of preparing Ohio State’s defense to contain Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading up to the College Football Playoff semifinals last December, and then watching Lawrence shred those painstaking plans, still haunt Jeff Hafley even in his new role as head coach at Boston College.

“How much design quarterback run — meaning quarterback power, quarterback counter, not zone read, but specific quarterback run game,” Hafley said.

Thurin did some digging and came back with the number. It was about 15 snaps. Such a low number over the course of an entire season gave Hafley the impression that it wouldn’t be something to worry about.

But after Lawrence rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Clemson’s 29-23 win, Hafley realized there was no part of Lawrence’s skill set that could be ignored.

“They came out in that playoff game and there was a lot of design quarterback run game, which definitely taught me a lesson,” Hafley said. “Big game like that, wasn’t too familiar, hadn’t been back in college football for very long, a game they want to win against our defense. That’s what they chose to attack us on.”

Hafley left that game with no doubts about Lawrence’s trajectory.

“I think he’s going to be the future of the NFL,” Hafley said.

Lawrence may very well be the future, but he isn’t looking ahead. He is a virtual lock as the No. 1 overall pick whenever he decides to take the leap. Since he burst onto the national scene in 2018, NFL teams have been clamoring for the day he enters the draft. Talk of Lawrence being good enough to have been the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (and the one before that) weren’t exaggerated.

There’s incentive for Lawrence to stay at Clemson for one more season and enjoy the fruits of one of the country’s most dominant programs. There’s added incentive to stay when he looks at the NFL standings and sees that he could land with the New York Jets if he declares after this season. And even though he acknowledges that this is likely his last season as a Tiger, this year has shown him that the future is unpredictable.

“We’ll just have to see how things unfold,” Lawrence said. “There’s a lot of factors in that. But honestly, just really playing this year, putting everything I have into it, not focusing on next year, whether I’ll leave or stay or whatever. Obviously, I have the option to do either one. Kind of the mind-set’s been that I’m going to move on. But who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.”

From the time he became the first true freshman quarterback since 1985 to lead his team to the national championship, Lawrence seemed like he was straight from central casting. Since then, the hype machine has only gotten louder around him. But he’s drowned out the noise by keeping a close circle.

“It hasn’t been too big of an issue with people close to me, honestly,” he said. "I’ve tried to surround myself with people who don’t blow smoke at me. They don’t just tell me what I want to hear. That’s just not something I like. My family and friends have done a really good job of just being that — being family and friends. They kind of keep everything else separate.

“Obviously, we talked about football, but it’s not just them always telling me how good they think I am. That’s not something that I enjoy always being around. I’ve experienced it since I was in high school. So, I’ve learned more and more.”

Still, Lawrence has done nothing but produce. He came into the season with 6,945 passing yards and 66 touchdowns. This year, the Tigers are 6-0 and Lawrence has completed 70.7 percent of his throws for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

If there’s any difference between the player Hafley saw in December and the one he’ll see when the Eagles travel to Clemson Saturday, it’s an added level of toughness.

“Which is why I have even more respect for him,” Hafley said, “because if you look back, he was hit quite a few times, and he got back up, and he never flinched.”

Along with Lawrence’s toughness, and his speed in the running game, there isn’t a throw he can’t make.

“For one, he looks like an NFL quarterback, right?” Hafley said. “He’s every bit of 6-foot-6 and he’s got NFL arm strength. He’s got a quick release, he can make all the throws, he can make all of them on time. He knows how to play the position. He can sit in the pocket and be an NFL passer. And then he can extend plays by moving his feet, keeping his eyes down the field. Special arm. He’s got all the traits of an NFL quarterback. And there’s no way anybody can say any different.”

The kind of special that only comes around so often, which is why the NFL continues to early await his arrival. But Lawrence is living in the moment.

“Really focused on this year, not trying to look ahead, not trying to worry about that,” he said. “Obviously, I can’t control it. And really just trusting that God has a plan for me, no matter where that is, no matter where I go, whether that’s across the country, whether that’s close to home, whether I stay another year. No matter what it is, we’ll work it out.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.