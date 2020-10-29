Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19, will miss game vs. Boston College

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who had been slated to lead the Tigers against Boston College on Saturday, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lawrence, who many believe to be the consensus No. 1 pick in next spring’s NFL Draft, has led the Tigers to a 6-0 start this season, and the No. 1 ranking in the nation. In six games this season, he’s thrown for 1,833 yards, with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19, and my symptoms have been relatively mild while I’m following the protocol from Clemson and the ACC," Lawrence said in a statement released late Thursday night. "The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love. I hate that I can’t be there, but I’ll be watching from isolation and pulling for our guys while I wait for the opportunity to rejoin the team. God bless and Go Tigers!”