Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19, will miss game vs. Boston College

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who had been slated to lead the Tigers against Boston College on Saturday, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Lawrence, who many believe to be the consensus No. 1 pick in next spring’s NFL Draft, has led the Tigers to a 6-0 start this season, and the No. 1 ranking in the nation. In six games this season, he’s thrown for 1,833 yards, with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.
“I have tested positive for COVID-19, and my symptoms have been relatively mild while I’m following the protocol from Clemson and the ACC," Lawrence said in a statement released late Thursday night. "The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love. I hate that I can’t be there, but I’ll be watching from isolation and pulling for our guys while I wait for the opportunity to rejoin the team. God bless and Go Tigers!”
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney put out a statement on Thursday evening confirming the news, and adding that Lawrence will not play this weekend against BC.
“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College.
"While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”
Without Lawrence in the lineup, the Tigers will more than likely be forced to turn to freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, who has emerged as Clemson’s No. 2 quarterback. In five games this season, the 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pound Uiagalelei is 12-for-19 for 102 yards.
