Coyotes cut ties to draft pick over bullying incident

The NHL cleared Dale Tallon of any wrongdoing after an independent investigation found it could not substantiate claims he made inappropriate racial, religious and ethnic comments as general manager of the Florida Panthers …Tampa Bay re-signed forward Patrick Maroon to a $1.8 million, two-year contract and defenseman Luke Schenn for $900,000 for next season. Maroon and Schenn were among the newcomers who helped put the Stanley Cup-winning Lightning over the top after several years of playoff heartbreak, adding some grit and experience to a talented core … Dallas officially removed the interim tag and gave 65-year-old coach Rick Bowness a two-year contract, making him the franchise’s 24th head coach, and ninth since moving to Dallas in 1993 … The Ontario Hockey League’s next season is slated to start Feb. 4 and will be shorter because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season will have 40 games, down from the usual 68, and the playoffs will have eight teams instead of the usual 16.

The Arizona Coyotes renounced their rights Thursday to their top 2020 draft pick after saying they learned more about his bullying of a Black classmate with developmental disabilities four years ago. The team parted ways with Mitchell Miller after taking criticism for selecting him in the fourth round earlier this month despite knowing of his 2016 assault conviction. Arizona acknowledged it knew about the incident when it selected Miller 111th overall. Miller pleaded guilty at age 14 to one count of assault and one count of violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act. He and another teenager were accused of making 14-year-old Isaiah Meyer-Crothers eat a candy push pop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal, and surveillance video showed them kicking and punching him. After the story broke earlier this week in the Arizona Republic, Miller issued a statement through the Coyotes, saying “I am extremely sorry about the bullying incident that occurred in 2016 while I was in eighth grade. I was young, immature and feel terrible about my actions,” he continued. “At the time, I did not understand the gravity of my actions and how they can affect other people.”

Golf

Richerson elected PGA president

Jim Richerson was elected the 42nd president of the PGA of America at a virtual annual meeting that included Tim Rosaforte becoming the first journalist to be awarded honorary membership. Richerson, the senior vice president of operations for Arizona-based Troon Golf, succeeds Suzy Whaley. He previously was general manager and director of golf for Wisconsin-based Kohler, where he first was elected a PGA officer … Peter Malnati shot an 8-under-par 63 for a one-stroke lead at the Bermuda Championship in Southhampton. The tournament is the first to allow limited fans — no more than 500 a day at Port Royal — since the opening round of The Players Championship on March 12. It was the third time in his last three events that Malnati posted a 63 or lower.

Boxing

Tyson, Jones return to ring

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. got permission from California’s athletic commission to return to the boxing ring next month because their fight would be strictly an exhibition of their once-unparalleled skills. These fifty-something former champions still say they’re taking this showdown far more seriously than any exhibition. Promoters of the pay-per-view spectacle announced that Los Angeles’s Staples Center will be the site of the 54-year-old Tyson’s return to boxing on Nov. 28 for an eight-round main event against the 51-year-old Jones

Olympics

Gymnast tests positive for COVID-19

Two-time defending Olympic champion gymnast Kohei Uchimura of Japan tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test comes just over a week before an international gymnastics meet in Tokyo that will test countermeasures against the virus. The meet on Nov. 8 will involve eight gymnasts each from Japan, Russia, China and the United States. Uchimura was slated to participate. The positive test could be a setback in trying to convince the world it will be safe to hold the postponed Tokyo Olympics next year.

Miscellany

Tennis player banned for doping

Ashley Kratzer, a 21-year-old Californian who once earned a US Open berth by winning the US Tennis Association’s national girls’ championship was given a four-year doping ban after testing positive at a tournament. She can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport … Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is charged with using a rifle to threaten a family who was house hunting in his neighborhood in suburban Minneapolis. Beasley was charged with threats of violence and drug possession. His wife, Montana Yao, was charged with a felony drug count …The pit crew for NASCAR driver William Byron was benched because of multiple positive tests for COVID-19. The regular Hendrick Motorsports crew for the No. 24 did not participate in Wednesday night’s race at Texas Motor Speedway and will also miss Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. The crew for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was used on Byron’s car at Texas and will again service the car at Martinsville … The LA Galaxy fired coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto with three games remaining in the regular season. The Galaxy are last in the Western Conference with 18 points and have dropped eight of their last nine games. Barros Schelotto was in his second season with the club and compiled a 21-26-6 record in Major League Soccer.

