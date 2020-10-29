Driver arrested for role in crash that killed James White’s dad, Tyrone

A Florida man was arrested Thursday and is facing three charges for his role in the car crash that killed Patriots running back James White’s father, Tyrone, and critically injured his mother, Lisa.

Daniel Tucker Chamblin, 32, surrendered Thursday and is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and speeding at more than 95 miles per hour.

Chamblin was driving 50 miles per hour over the speed limit when he slammed his 2018 Subaru into a Volkswagen Passat that was being driven by Lisa White on Sept. 20, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The Passat hit a curb and flipped, trapping the Whites in their car while the Subaru caught fire, according to the Sun-Sentinel.