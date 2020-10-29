fb-pixel
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

EMass girls’ volleyball: Duxbury’s Sarah Leonard headlines Players of the Week

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated October 29, 2020, 2 minutes ago
Duxbury's Sarah Leonard (7) recorded 20 kills and two blocks in wins over Plymouth North and Hingham.TODD MADDOCK

Players of the Week

Highlighting top performances of girls' volleyball players from EMass leagues in the past week:

Carly Kennedy, Hingham — A junior setter, she recorded 29 assists, 15 digs, and six aces in two 3-0 Patriot League wins over Silver Lake and Plymouth North.

Sarah Leonard, Duxbury — The senior middle recorded 20 kills and two blocks in two wins over Plymouth North (3-0) and Hingham (3-2). She hit .333 with 13 kills against the Harborwomen.

Kat Morse, Dracut — The junior outside hitter tallied 15 digs and four aces as the Middies defeated previously-undefeated Billerica, 3-1, on Wednesday.

Ellie Openshaw, Notre Dame-Hingham — In two matches, a 3-0 win over Hanover and a 3-0 loss to Hingham, the senior outside hitter had eight kills, eight digs, and seven aces. Six of the aces came against Hanover.

Abigail Quinn Archbishop Williams: The junior hitter served up 11 aces in Archies' first win of the season, 3-1 over Matignon last Friday.