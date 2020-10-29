EMass girls’ volleyball: Duxbury’s Sarah Leonard headlines Players of the Week

Highlighting top performances of girls' volleyball players from EMass leagues in the past week :

Duxbury's Sarah Leonard (7) recorded 20 kills and two blocks in wins over Plymouth North and Hingham.

Carly Kennedy, Hingham — A junior setter, she recorded 29 assists, 15 digs, and six aces in two 3-0 Patriot League wins over Silver Lake and Plymouth North.

Sarah Leonard, Duxbury — The senior middle recorded 20 kills and two blocks in two wins over Plymouth North (3-0) and Hingham (3-2). She hit .333 with 13 kills against the Harborwomen.

Kat Morse, Dracut — The junior outside hitter tallied 15 digs and four aces as the Middies defeated previously-undefeated Billerica, 3-1, on Wednesday.

Ellie Openshaw, Notre Dame-Hingham — In two matches, a 3-0 win over Hanover and a 3-0 loss to Hingham, the senior outside hitter had eight kills, eight digs, and seven aces. Six of the aces came against Hanover.

Advertisement

Abigail Quinn Archbishop Williams: The junior hitter served up 11 aces in Archies' first win of the season, 3-1 over Matignon last Friday.