Eyleen Dias has proven to be a game changer for Plymouth North

The North senior was born here, but moved to Brazil at age 2 with her mother and father. But with her parents separated, she lived on and off with each in different parts of the country for two years until her mother moved back to the US. At 11, she started playing volleyball in Brazil. In 2018, Dias returned to the US to live with her mother. North finished 2-16 that fall. A year later, with the addition of Dias, the Eagles earn their first postseason berth in almost 20 years.

“I didn’t have an interest in coming, but then I visited [my mother, Raquel Pereira ] for two weeks, and that changed,” she said.

Eyleen Dias is happy she came back to America. In hindsight, so too are her volleyball teammates at Plymouth North.

This season, with Dias as the anchor at outside hitter and libero, the Eagles just might be the most underrated team in the Patriot League as the end-of-season Patriot Cup approaches.

Plymouth North is 6-4 after Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over Notre Dame-Hingham, with all four losses coming against two teams, Duxbury and Hingham. Plymouth North is thirdin the Patriot League’s Keenan Division, behind Duxbury and Hingham, who battled for the Keenan title on Wednesday night, with the host Dragons prevailing in five sets.

After a 1-2 start, Plymouth North won four straight matches. That surge coach surprised Jane Burt, whose team graduated eight seniors off the 2019 roster. The Eagles also didn’t get in many offseason workouts because their main summer league at the Hyannis Youth Center was canceled due to the pandemic.

“At the beginning of the season we were a little rusty, and it seems every game I’m trying something a little different and it’s all coming together,” Burt said.

What’s worked the best, however, is something that’s stayed the same — making Dias the focal point.

Late last season, she moved from libero to outside hitter and still put up impressive numbers at both positions. In 66 total sets, she recorded 33 kills, 59 aces, 351 digs, and a 90.8 serve percentage to earn Patriot League All-Star honors. This year, she has five times as many kills per set than last year (0.5 to 2.5) for a total of 73 in just 29 total sets. She also has 28 aces (serving one 24 percent of the time) and a team-leading 119 digs.

And, oh yes, she’s only 5-foot-7, small for an outside hitter, but with an excellent vertical leap.

“I realize that not the whole state’s playing right now, but I would put her up against anyone,” Burt said. “Seeing a lefty outside hitter that can go line, middle, or cross[court] is pretty rare.”

Plymouth North has two regular-season games remaining against Whitman-Hanson and Marshfield — teams the Eagles have already beaten. For a program that was at the figurative basement of the Patriot League two years ago, they’ve improved dramatically, even with the shortened season and the outside stressors of 2020.

“It’s such an unusual situation that we’re in. It’s affected us in many ways and we were able to handle it in a positive way … right now we believe that we can be better than other years because we believe that we can compete with any other team in the league,” Dias said.

The Eagles believe that, and even if other teams don’t, that’s OK.

“Sometimes it’s nice to be underrated,” Burt said.

Service points

▪ The Patriot League won’t be the only league with a postseason tournament in this abbreviated Fall I season. The Catholic Central League — one of three leagues currently playing girls’ volleyball — will hold a single-elimination CCL Cup beginning Nov. 14. Nine teams will participate and the final is scheduled for Sat., Nov. 21.

▪ Eight seemed to be the theme Wednesday night in Hingham, where Duxbury defeated the Harborwomen, 3-1, to win its eighth straight Patriot Keenan title. But that was also the case in Quincy, as the Presidents swept Pembroke, 25-22, 25-14, 25-14, to improve to 8-0 as well. It’s Quincy’s second 8-0 start in as many seasons.

▪ Dracut knocked Billerica from the ranks of the undefeated in the Merrimack Valley Conference on Wednesday, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19. Kyra Robles had 10 kills and 10 digs for the Middies.

Matches to watch

Friday, Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Feehan, 5:15 p.m. — Feehan (6-0) and Spellman (3-0) are first and second in the Catholic Central Large, but Spellman has played just one game since Oct. 13 due to COVID-19 cases at the school postponing athletics.

Saturday, Lowell at Central Catholic, 1 p.m. — Following Billerica’s loss to Dracut, Central Catholic is now in first place in the MVC Division I

Saturday, Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep, 1 p.m. — Austin Prep won the first meeting, 3-2, on Oct. 22, with the fifth set going to 18-16.

Wednesday, Quincy at Plymouth South, Wednesday Nov. 4, 5:30 p.m. — With Quincy (8-0) and Plymouth South (6-2) first and second, respectively, in the Patriot League Keenan Division, this match will be for the league title.

Thursday, Notre Dame-Hingham at Duxbury, Nov. 5, 5:30 p.m. — This is Duxbury’s season finale. Can the Dragons head into the Patriot League Cup undefeated?