Giants report positive COVID-19 test ahead of Monday night game vs. Tom Brady, Bucs

An unidentified New York Giants player has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into isolation.
The team learned of the result Wednesday night and contact tracing began. The player’s close contacts were identified and told to remain home Thursday and participate in meetings remotely. The rest of the team was following normal practice and meeting schedules.
“We are working closely with the NFL’s chief medical officer regarding next protocol steps,” the Giants said in a statement.
NFL Network is reporting that the player is an offensive lineman, which has prompted the team to quarantine much of the position group – all but four players.
Advertisement
The #Giants have quarantined all but four of their offensive linemen after one tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @RapSheet.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2020
On Tuesday, Giants coach Joe Judge said he had spoken with quarterback Daniel Jones and several other players about a video taken last weekend in which they were shown without masks in public. Judge said the team would handle the matter internally.
Jones, injured running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard and other players had dinner at a New York City restaurant in private. Afterward, some went to a closed bar at the invitation of the owner. They were filmed there without masks.
The 1-6 Giants are set to play Tom Brady and the 5-2 Buccaneers on Monday night.