Patriots' Julian Edelman reportedly undergoes knee procedure, will miss game vs. Bills

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was not present at practice on Thursday, and multiple outlets are reporting he will likely miss time due to injury.
ESPN reports that Edelman underwent a “precautionary standard knee procedure” on Thursday and that he will miss the Patriots' next game, on Sunday at the Buffalo Bills.
The 34-year-old Edelman has just 21 catches for 350 yards through six games this season, and no touchdowns.
Also missing at Thursday’s practice was fellow receiver N’Keal Harry, who exited last week’s loss to the 49ers in the first half after sustaining a head injury.
Cam Newton goes through some footwork drills at Thursday’s #Patriots practice. Receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry are absent. pic.twitter.com/AwBWkqJOZ0— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) October 29, 2020
Without Edelman, and Harry, the Patriots' depth chart is reduced to Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, and Jakobi Meyers.
