MIAA delivers cold reality: there will be no winter tournaments in 2020-21

▪ A start date of Nov. 30 for the winter season, if guidance from the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs is released on or before Nov. 9. The recommendation also was to recommend a delayed start should EEA guidance arrive after that date.

During Thursday’s virtual meeting, Thom Holdgate, athletic director at Duxbury and co-chair of the MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force, made the motion on five recommendations, each of which were passed by 20-0 votes.

The MIAA’s Board of Directors unanimously approved several recommendations regarding a potential Winter sports season, including support of last week’s Tournament Management Committee vote to not conduct MIAA-sponsored tournaments in 2020-21.

▪ A Winter season end date of Feb. 21, 2021.

The Board of Directors previously had approved these dates in August when it created the new “four-season” sports calendar for 2020-21 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other recommendations passed unanimously:

▪ In conjunction with the TMC, the task force encouraged schools to create winter season schedules within leagues or geographic pods to limit travel, as is being done with schools and leagues playing in the Fall I season.

▪ Individual winter sport committees will present proposed sport specific guidance and modifications within five days of the release of EEA guidance.

▪ The MIAA’s Sports Medicine Committee will present viable winter sports and modifications to the task force.

▪ The COVID-19 Task Force will recommend sports to be included in the winter season to the Board of Directors.

▪ Within three school days of the release of EEA guidance, the board will vote on the task force recommendations.





