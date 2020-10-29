Travis Roy, Terriers reunited: Paralyzed player makes emotional appearance at NCAAs

Travis Roy is surrounded by his teammates after the Terriers won the 1997 Hockey East final.

ALBANY, N.Y. – For a spring afternoon, there was a decided chill in the air yesterday when the side door of Pagliacci’s resturant opened wide. Winter was having a last fling. Hockey weather, as if all the world’s a rink, and everyone a skater in it.

The Boston University hockey team was in the back of Pagliacci’s main dining room, not far from the side door, when the last of the Terriers made his way through winter’s last blast.

“Jeez, Trav,” said BU head coach Jack Parker, who had helped guide the young man in the wheelchair through the side door, “you’re late for another pregame meal.”

That quip came after the standing ovation. As Travis Roy rolled into the restaurant – his life changed forever, his spirit intact – his teammates quickly sprang from their seats and broke into applause. They were not alone. The moment Roy came over the threshold, virtually everyone in Pagliacci’s stood in unison to give him a hero’s welcome, to let them know that they knew him, the kid from Yarmouth, Maine, the BU hockey player whose life took such a dramatic and agonizing turn five months ago.

Roy, paralyzed from the neck down from his fall into the boards in his first collegiate hockey game Oct. 20, flew here from Atlanta yesterday to be back with his team for the NCAA playoffs. Accompanied by his father, Lee, the 20-year-old freshman departed the Shepherd Spinal Center in the morning, boarded his first commercial flight and checked into a downtown hotel soon after the 2:30 p.m. landing.

The Terriers, Travis Roy’s BU Terriers, faced Clarkson later in the night and pinned a 3-2 loss on the Golden Knights. His team now headed to Cincinnati for what could be a second straight NCAA title, Roy plans to make another field trip by the end of the week. “I did have a talk with one of the ladies at the Shepherd Center before I left,” said Travis at a brief news conference. “She said, ‘This is your one weekend pass,’ and I just kind of smiled and left it at that.”

In other words: When the Terriers play next weekend, one patient will be playing hooky.

Roy visited the Terrier dressing room prior to last night’s game. He had a speech prepared, a coach’s speech, something inspiring. But when it came time to say it all, the thought was there but the words failed him. “It was very difficult,” said Roy, sitting erect in his wheelchair, dressed in a new red- and-white BU jacket. "Unfortunately, I had to duck out early . . . I didn’t want to get the team in tears the way I was. Being away was a little easier. Missing the big show like this . . .

“It’s part of what I wanted.”

What was worse, being here or staying away? Roy didn’t know. It could be days, weeks, years before he knows that answer.

Earlier, while his teammates carbo loaded at Pagliacci’s, Roy kept his wheelchair close to the captain’s table. One by one, his teammates each came by for brief conversation, pats on the back, words of encouragement, smiles and laughs.

Then a stranger came by, a fan of the Vermont Catamounts, and wished him well. Roy’s father, said the stranger, had helped build the program at Vermont – back when Lee Roy was a Hall of Famer in Burlington a quarter-century ago.

Could there be anything more dicey than having a well-intentioned passerby

announce to all the guys on your team that your old man is part of the proud tradition of one of the other teams in the NCAA tournament? Uh, my dad, guys, one of the great, great Catamounts. Things they don’t teach you to handle at the Shepherd Center.

Roy returned to his nearby hotel after the dinner while his teammates readied for the game. His mother, Brenda, and his father preceded him to the rink, mainly to watch some of the UVM game but also to learn the route for handicap access. They are learning to look at rinks differently now.

Ed Carpenter, the BU SID, showed the Roys the freight elevator, making for an easy egress to handicap Section 111, where Travis would watch his team. He had a direct view of the BU bench, where his No. 24 sweater was clipped up high on the glass behind his Terriers. His teammates wore the letters “TR” on their sleeves.

He was in two places at once.

He was in three places at once.

He was nowhere.

“I’m back in the stands,” he said. “Just your average fan. Not a rowdy fan. I don’t have enough strength to yell and scream.”

Roy had met with the media for the first time over a week earlier at the Shepherd and had said, “The hope of feeling is little or nothing – ever.” He told reporters that he has heard story after story of miracle comebacks. He told them he doesn’t expect to be one of those miracle stories.

April 11. It’s the day Travis hopes to leave Shepherd. He is slowly getting comfortable with a “joy stick,” allowing him to use a hand to direct his motorized wheelchair. He expects that he soon won’t have to sip and puff through a straw to move and guide the chair.

Back in Yarmouth, the barn has been cleared out and soon will be demolished, to make room for the single-level apartment the Roys will have to welcome home their son. Charitable donations exceeded $1 million within a few weeks of Roy’s accident.

He’ll be able to have most of what he needs.

He’ll have to find out about the things he wants.

“I wanted to say some things,” said Roy, referring again to his locker room speech left unsaid. “Unfortunately, I couldn’t get them out.”

Each day a new test, something else to learn in one of life’s lessons that no one understands.

Roy returned to the Terrier dressing room after the game and sat in on a reserved celebration. “It’s a little easier the second time,” said Roy. ''The first time, they’re looking at me, I’m looking at them . . . It’s just easier the second time."

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.