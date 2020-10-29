fb-pixel
Travis Roy

Tributes abound from the sports world after the death of Travis Roy, who inspired so many

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated October 29, 2020, 34 minutes ago
Travis Roy watched a game in 2005.
Travis Roy watched a game in 2005.Hunt, Justine Globe Staff

In the wake of Thursday’s news that Travis Roy died at the age of 45, tributes from around the sports world started pouring in to honor the former Boston University hockey player who would go on to inspire so many.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Travis Roy. His story is the epitome of inspiration and courage, and he was a role model and a hero to so many people. Travis' work and dedication towards helping fellow spinal cord-injury survivors is nothing short of amazing,” Boston University said in a statement.

“His legacy will last forever, not just within the Boston University community, but with the countless lives he has impacted across the country. Our sincere thoughts are with his wonderful family as well as his vast support group of friends and colleagues.”

Advertisement

“Hockey East and the entire conference family mourns Travis’s passing,” read a statement from Hockey East officials. “Travis Roy was one of the most cherished members of our family and his legacy will live on for generations to come. Rest in peace, Travis.”

“Travis Roy was the ultimate symbol of determination and courage. The impact that Travis had on the New England hockey community is immeasurable, and his relentless advocacy for spinal cord research was inspiring,” said Bruins president Cam Neely.

“The Bruins offer sincere condolences to the Roy family, the Travis Roy Foundation, Boston University, and all of those who knew and loved Travis Roy.”

Related: Eleven seconds ... and ten years: Travis Roy reflects on the tumultuous decade since his hockey accident

In addition, athletes, media members and other notables took to Twitter to honor the memory of Roy and what he accomplished.



Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.