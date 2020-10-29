Tributes abound from the sports world after the death of Travis Roy, who inspired so many

In the wake of Thursday’s news that Travis Roy died at the age of 45, tributes from around the sports world started pouring in to honor the former Boston University hockey player who would go on to inspire so many.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Travis Roy. His story is the epitome of inspiration and courage, and he was a role model and a hero to so many people. Travis' work and dedication towards helping fellow spinal cord-injury survivors is nothing short of amazing,” Boston University said in a statement.

“His legacy will last forever, not just within the Boston University community, but with the countless lives he has impacted across the country. Our sincere thoughts are with his wonderful family as well as his vast support group of friends and colleagues.”