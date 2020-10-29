Tributes abound from the sports world after the death of Travis Roy, who inspired so many

In the wake of Thursday’s news that Travis Roy died at the age of 45, tributes from around the sports world started pouring in to honor the former Boston University hockey player who would go on to inspire so many.
“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Travis Roy. His story is the epitome of inspiration and courage, and he was a role model and a hero to so many people. Travis' work and dedication towards helping fellow spinal cord-injury survivors is nothing short of amazing,” Boston University said in a statement.
“His legacy will last forever, not just within the Boston University community, but with the countless lives he has impacted across the country. Our sincere thoughts are with his wonderful family as well as his vast support group of friends and colleagues.”
Advertisement
“Hockey East and the entire conference family mourns Travis’s passing,” read a statement from Hockey East officials. “Travis Roy was one of the most cherished members of our family and his legacy will live on for generations to come. Rest in peace, Travis.”
“Travis Roy was the ultimate symbol of determination and courage. The impact that Travis had on the New England hockey community is immeasurable, and his relentless advocacy for spinal cord research was inspiring,” said Bruins president Cam Neely.
“The Bruins offer sincere condolences to the Roy family, the Travis Roy Foundation, Boston University, and all of those who knew and loved Travis Roy.”
In addition, athletes, media members and other notables took to Twitter to honor the memory of Roy and what he accomplished.
Countless conversations, emails, texts with my friend. He just loved to talk hockey. Frozen in that chair always tightened my chest with sadness. But, he became a pass first human improving the life of many with his grit and relentlessness. Travis Roy was 45. State again, my man. pic.twitter.com/cPoC9RXLt4— Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) October 29, 2020
Brutally sad to hear the news about Travis Roy. I was always inspired after being around him. So mentally strong and his positive attitude was amazing. He made such a significant impact w his work. A special person who lived a special life in spite of his situation. RIP— Billy Jaffe (@BJaffe) October 29, 2020
Absolutely crushed to hear that Travis Roy has passed away. I first met him when he played HS hockey in ME. Had the honor of calling his state championship. So special on the ice, but far more special in his life’s calling to help countless families in their darkest hour. 1/2— Tom Caron (@TomCaron) October 29, 2020
Travis did so many little things and big things for so many people. This is gutting, really truly sad. Travis visited me when I was still in the hospital and has continued to be a big support in my recovery. Wow. #ThankYouTravis pic.twitter.com/a3xLwxhTC6— Denna Laing (@dlaing14) October 29, 2020
We are saddened to hear about the passing of Travis Roy, who transformed his personal tragedy into a beacon of hope for millions of people in the game & beyond. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WeYzzULQCh— USA Hockey (@usahockey) October 29, 2020
An inspiration to us all. RIP Travis. pic.twitter.com/698VwsAokc— BC Hockey (@BCHockey) October 29, 2020
We join the college hockey world in mourning the passing of Travis Roy. Our thoughts are with Travis' family and the Boston University community. pic.twitter.com/LFj715GGIW— UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) October 29, 2020
Our thoughts are with the Travis Roy and Boston University families. Travis was a true inspiration for us all. https://t.co/yZqMd7XxVK— Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) October 29, 2020
"We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Travis Roy. He had a courageous response to such a tragic event early in life. The hockey world has learned so much from the way he lived from that day on. While he was a Terrier, he represented the best in all of us." - Ted Donato pic.twitter.com/6Ce5DXVM8g— HarvardMHockey (@HarvardMHockey) October 29, 2020
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.