When will the marathon, Boston’s ultimate super-spreader event, ever safely be held again?

So the Boston Athletic Association held a virtual event and began making plans for next year’s 125th race that would be a celebration of the resilience of the planet’s most fabled footrace, just as was the 2014 event following the Boylston Street bombings. Now the 2021 edition has been postponed, too, until autumn at the earliest. The coronavirus is surging again in Greater Boston and with an uncertain (and unpromising) winter ahead race organizers announced Wednesday that an April date would be impractical.

The first time figured to be a one-off aberration like the 100-Year Storm that scuttled the Head Of The Charles Regatta in 1996. This year’s Boston Marathon, which had been held every Patriots' Day since 1897, first was postponed until September, then canceled. Almost every other iconic sporting event was either deferred or deleted, too — the Olympics, March Madness, Wimbledon, the Masters, the Kentucky Derby, the Indy 500, et cetera.

Marathoning is the world’s greatest mass participation sport, the only one in which grannies can cover the same course on the same day as the Olympic champion. But what makes Boston and the other majors alluring also makes them exceptionally dangerous amid a global pandemic.

We’re talking about more than 30,000 runners and wheelchair athletes from approximately 100 countries being penned into corrals for a couple of hours then going shoulder-to-shoulder for 26 miles, exhaling, coughing, sneezing, spitting all the way while hundreds of thousands of spectators line the streets cheering for them. It’s the ultimate super-spreader event.

Only two world majors were held this year. Tokyo took place at the beginning of March and was limited to elite competitors. London, also slated for April, was rescheduled for early October. The race was held amid a driving chilly rain on a loop course around St. James’s Park with no spectators. The other four majors — Boston, Berlin, Chicago and New York — were scratched.

Boston wasn’t the first to push back next year’s date. London and Tokyo now will be held in October, which would mean at least five majors (and possibly all) happening in six weeks if Berlin, Chicago and New York keep their customary spots on the calendar. While the BAA hopes to announce a new date by year’s end the number of unknowns is daunting.

Should the race be elite-only for the first time? If not, how many amateur runners will be allowed to take part? How can they post qualifying times with so few events available? Will foreign competitors be allowed to come to the city? Will spectators be kept off the sidewalks? Will the Mayah have to toss the laurel wreaths to the winners from 6 feet away?

Most of those answers are beyond the BAA’s power to provide. State and local officials will decide whether and when there’ll be a 125th race next year and what it will look like. But for most folks hereabouts if it isn’t happening on Patriots Day and if there aren’t tens of thousands of people chasing their dreams all the way to Copley Square, it won’t be the Boston Marathon.

There are hundreds of 26-milers these days but this was the original (after the 1896 Olympics) and it became the people’s race in the 1970s when victors Bill Rodgers and Joan Benoit helped spark the running boom that still is going nearly half a century later. Boston remains the bucket list goal of anyone who ever laced up battered training shoes and set off before dawn. It’s about the lore and the landmarks — Hopkinton, Heartbreak and the Hancock. The unicorn finisher’s medal is like Olympic gold for the five-hour set.

It was comforting consolation that the BAA staged a remote “experience” over 10 days in September during which nearly 16,000 runners from more than 80 countries ran 26 miles anywhere they chose. But it was nothing that any of them wants to do again.

It has been a disjointed and distressing year for the city’s sporting heirlooms. No Marathon. Fenway without fans (and a terrible team inside). No Head Of The Charles. No Harvard-Yale game at the Stadium. No Thanksgiving Day football. Will there be a Beanpot tournament in February? Who can say?

The Boston Marathon has been held in snow, sleet, driving rain, howling wind and searing heat (e.g., ‘The Run for the Hoses’) and amid a partial solar eclipse. It was held during two world wars and the Spanish flu epidemic. But until this year it always was held. It will be held again — once everyone can breathe freely.



