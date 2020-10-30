‘Schitt’s Creek’ keeps gaining attention

A few weeks ago, “Schitt’s Creek” swept the comedy Emmys. Following that record-breaking series of wins, the sixth and final season of the show made its way to Netflix on Oct. 3 after having its first run on Pop TV.

Now, after reaching No. 5 last week, the show has risen to the top of Nielsen’s streaming ratings. It’s No. 1, replacing the spectacle that is Ryan Murphy’s somewhat insane “Ratched.” As the shorter days arrive, and the election, too, “Schitt’s Creek” is there for us. It’s offering us a safe haven.