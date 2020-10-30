Dunkin’ Brands to be bought by Inspire Brands for $11.3 billion

The New York Times first reported that Dunkin' Brands was in talks about a potential merger last Sunday, suggesting the deal would be worth just under $9 billion .

That means Canton-based Dunkin' Brands will join Atlanta-based Inspire Brands and its portfolio of more than 11,000 Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John’s restaurants globally.

The parent company of the Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins brands will be bought by a restaurant conglomerate in a deal valued at $11.3 billion, the companies announced Friday night.

On Thursday, Dunkin’ reported its earnings for the third quarter, showing its stores have been able to recover despite the ongoing pandemic. Sales at Dunkin' in the US were up about 1 percent from the same period last year, while in the previous quarter, sales were still down nearly 19 percent.

The deal announced Friday takes Dunkin' Brands, a publicly traded company, private. But it won’t be the first time the company will be headed by private equity owners.

In 2005, Dunkin' Brands was acquired for $2.4 billion by a trio of private equity firms — Bain Capital, Carlyle Group, and Thomas H. Lee Partners. The group acquired Dunkin' Brands from wine and spirits company Pernod Ricard and then took it public in 2011.

The deal with Inspire Brands is expected to close by the end of the year.

William Rosenberg started the well-known coffee and donut chain in 1948 when he opened a shop in Quincy under the name“Open Kettle.” He changed the name to“Dunkin' Donuts” in 1950, and the first franchise location opened in Worcester five years later.

The Dunkin' Brands business model is fully based on franchises.





