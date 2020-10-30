Eastern Bank nearly doubles the size of its charitable foundation after IPO

The idea is to front-load the foundation with cash. Now that the bank is publicly traded, its newfound legal responsibility to its shareholders would prevent the generous level of giving it provided to charities in the past — typically 10 percent of the bank’s net income in a given year — through contributions to the foundation and to sponsor local events. Instead, Eastern expects to give 2 to 3 percent of its earnings each year, similar to other publicly traded companies of its size.

The Boston-based bank raised $1.8 billion through its initial public offering this month, by issuing 179 million shares to investors. But the bank also gave an additional 7.5 million shares, equal to 4 percent of the shares sold through the IPO, to the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation.

It took nearly 25 years for Eastern Bank’s philanthropic arm to clear the $100 million mark in assets. But it essentially took only a moment, the time it takes to make a stock trade, for its assets to nearly double.

As a result, the foundation grew by roughly $90 million, depending on the value of the stock on a given day, to more than $220 million, because of the IPO. (The stock is currently trading at around $12 a share.) Based on Boston Business Journal research, that puts the foundation in the top 20 charitable foundations in Massachusetts, as measured by asset size.

Bob Rivers, Eastern Bank’s chief executive, sought to quell any concerns that the bank’s commitment to the community will shift because of the IPO. Eastern is known for its outsize contributions to charities and social causes. Rivers doesn’t expect that to change.

“The community chest is now bigger than it has ever been,” Rivers said. “Not only do we have more philanthropic resources, our goal is to be a bigger company. A bigger company has a bigger voice [and] more employees to engage in volunteer activities.”

Nancy Huntington Stager will now become chief executive officer of the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation on a full-time basis, leading a nine-person team. Stager had previously held dual roles with the bank: head of the foundation, and head of human resources. Kathleen Henry will take over as chief human resources officer, in addition to her job as general counsel, on Monday.

Stager said that since its inception in 1994, Eastern has always given numerous small grants to nonprofits spread across its retail footprint, which now includes nearly all of Eastern Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. These gifts typically range from $100 to $10,000 apiece.

But in 2017, as the foundation cleared the $100 million mark, the foundation’s leadership decided to start giving larger gifts with targeted goals. “If we really wanted to see a change in our environment, in society in general, then we had to start funding in larger numbers,” Stager said. “We’ve dedicated larger donations to economic inclusion and mobility, with a focus on equity and entrepreneurship.”

That year, for example, Eastern’s charitable arm committed $10 million to launch the Foundation for Business Equity, which helps Black and Latino entrepreneurs.

This year was even busier for the foundation, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. By the time it’s over, the foundation’s level of giving will more than double from 2019, to about $20 million. The reason: $11 million was pledged for COVID-19 relief. The foundation is expected to give more than $13 million next year, assuming the pandemic subsides.

Other topics of keen interest to the foundation include early childhood programs, affordable housing, and workforce development.

Stager said there’s no immediate plan to sell the Eastern shares, though the foundation may consider doing so in the future; she recognizes there is some risk in tying such a significant amount of the foundation’s assets to one company’s stock.

“The IPO helps the bank to grow, but it also helps the efforts within the foundation to grow, to do more for and with our communities,” Stager said.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.