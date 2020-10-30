Is it cruel to break up with him now?

My boyfriend’s grandpa is dying of lung cancer right now; they have a very close relationship. We got in a huge fight the day before his grandpa got diagnosed, and I couldn’t find it in me to break up with him. I still can’t. I like what you said about a breakup just being better for the person overall, but I feel like a coward because I don’t have the courage to break up with him. I keep thinking I am just going to wake up one day and be able to do it, or an opportunity will arise and I will have the courage.

Q. I was listening to the podcast and related to the guest in this season’s Episode 2 , the one who talked about when you know someone’s not right for you, but you’re just too forgiving to do anything about it. I feel like this with my boyfriend. There have been so many red flags that I have ignored in the past, but now, at this point, I feel like I have invested so much that it’s so hard to just do that damn thing and walk away.

Advertisement

It’s not that I am miserable dating him, but I am not that elated either. We have fun, share a great physical connection, and dating him is exciting. But there’s so much drama that it doesn’t feel worth it. At this point I just feel like I am settling, and I know that’s not good. I don’t know if I should just wait it out for the right opportunity to end it, or if I should keep holding on if things start to look up.

SEEING RED FLAGS AT 22





A. Here’s a brief episode summary for those who don’t listen to the podcast: A guest, Ian, tells us how he was dumped the same day he found out his closest relative (his grandma) was dying. He thought it was a cruel move on the part of his ex. Why would someone bail on you during such a difficult time?

Advertisement

In the end, though, he realized that there would have been no good time to be dumped, and that his not-so-great boyfriend did him a favor by getting out of his way so that he could lean on people who planed to stick around.

Some might disagree, but I do believe what I said in that episode, which was that Ian’s boyfriend did the right thing by ending the relationship (although, I suppose he could have waited one day before delivering more bad news). As people get older, it gets harder to find a good time to break up. School-year breakups come naturally; summer hits and it can be an easy goodbye. But once you’re in a routine and life doesn’t have obvious pauses, it’s difficult to find a moment for an ending. Also, there’s often some problem outside of the relationship that makes it a bad time. How many people are putting off a breakup right now because of COVID-19? How many people stay together longer than they want to because they don’t want to abandon someone who needs them?

Your boyfriend’s grandfather is dying. Over time, your boyfriend will experience loss and grief and will need support ... from someone. It doesn’t have to be you. You can talk to him about this; let him know you don’t see a future together. You can explain that you want to be supportive, but that you’re wondering whether it would be better for him to call on people who plan to be around forever.

Advertisement

He knows the fight happened. He knows there’s been drama. It might not be easy, but it’s time.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Break up now. Prolonging the relationship because you don’t want to be cruel seems cruel. Don’t give your boyfriend hope (about the relationship) if there isn’t any.

SURFERROSA





Have the courage to be alone, letter writer. I think the problem you’re having is that there’s not a one up waiting in line at the moment.

MYANSWER69





Breaking up with someone you care about isn’t fun, and there is never going to be a better time. The longer you wait, the harder it is. You’re being unfair to him to spare yourself and that’s really selfish. You aren’t doing him any favors by physically staying when you’re mentally checked out.

JO-DEP





^Agreed. How do you think the boyfriend would feel if he knew the letter writer was just waiting for an opportunity to dump him, or wanted to but was too chicken and pretending to be into it? I think that would hurt more than just being honest.

MAJORISSUES





Drama in the relationship means super drama in the breakup AND that is why you cannot pull the trigger. You need a plan in which you can say, “I cannot do this anymore” and then have a destination once you walk away. Without one, you will just keep thinking about it while you grow more discontented and he grows more attached.

Advertisement

HEYITHINK





I tried to end my marriage without having to break up with my ex. After a few failed attempts at passive-aggressively get him to break up with me, I went so far as to use connections to get him his dream job across the country. My ill-fated plan was for him to gain his footing and become successful and then I’d slowly make it obvious I wasn’t going to follow him out there. Neither tactic worked; turns out he *really* wanted to stay married. So, after another six months, I finally gained the courage to leave him.

TABLEFORONE





As someone who was dumped when my father was dying, just pull off the Band-aid. there is never a good time. it will only get worse. I wish my ex did it sooner (not later). You are welcome.

MARYORRHODA

Send your own letter to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.