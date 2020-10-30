Some Mass. restaurants will offer 50 percent rebates during off-peak hours in November

The campaign is an effort to help revitalize the restaurant industry, which has suffered greatly during the pandemic. Around 20 percent of Massacshuetts restaurants have closed permanently this year , according to Massachusetts Restaurant Association president Bob Luz.

Diners can take advantage of the deal by downloading Seated , a restaurant app. They need to build a profile, make a reservation, and then submit a photo of their receipt to get money back.

A new Eat Out to Help Out MA initiative gives customers dining out at off-peak hours a 50 percent rebate. The offer applies at participating spots, including Black Lamb , Chickadee , and Pagu , every Monday through Wednesday in November.

Bob Luz of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.

“As a restaurant owner in Williamstown, I’ve seen how hard the state has been hit by the pandemic and how terrifying the unknown can be,” said Bo Peabody, cofounder of Seated and the owner of Mezze Bistro + Bar, in a statement. “While we had hoped that the government would take additional steps to help the restaurant industry, we’re proud to partner with the Massachusetts Restaurant Association to offer support to our local restaurants.”

Still, the initiative may be hampered by rising COVID-19 cases across the state. Boston officials said Friday afternoon that the city may close indoor dining for weeks.

"It’s important right now when we see this uptick, we have to do all the prevention stuff that’s in front of us, but we also have to consider how might we tighten restrictions on some of the reopening efforts,” Marty Martinez, the city’s health and human services chief, said during the meeting.

The Eat Out to Help Out idea originated from a UK initiative of the same name that drove millions in revenue to the country’s restaurants in August. But The Independent reported that the program caused a significant increase in coronavirus cases, accelerating the pandemic’s prevalence in the country.

