Advice: My partner is invited to a wedding, but I’m not

My partner is invited to a wedding (not a small one!) on July 4, 2021, postponed because of COVID. I am not — only married couples get plus-ones. What does my partner choose — me or the wedding? It complicates matters that the wedding is at a traditional time for families to be together. Help! What should my partner do?

A.S. / Boston

But your partner didn’t write to me, so I don’t know what problem(s) your partner believes they need to solve! That would depend on how they construe the situation and their options. I do take follow-up questions, if said partner would like to write in — and there’s plenty of time to do so before this wedding. Eight months! I can’t even imagine what the world will be like between writing this column and when it appears in print.

The wedding couple didn’t write me, either, because I’d have had some strong opinions about the advisability of a married-only plus-ones policy at a wedding scheduled on a holiday that celebrates independence. Yikes! Who wouldn’t be annoyed?

Advertisement

It’s a classic cognitive distortion, however, to perceive their bad event planning as creating an “A.S. versus the Wedding” scenario for your partner. If that’s how it feels, tell your partner that — it’s almost certainly not how they see it. Work together to honor your feelings while deconstructing the unhelpful beliefs behind them. This will help you both figure out what to do — or possibly kill enough time that the wedding plans will change yet again. (Eight months!)

My sister and I live across the country from each other, and we don’t like each other. We chat civilly once or twice a year at family gatherings and that’s it. She and her husband are expecting their first baby next year, and I’m trying to figure out my role in this child’s life. I believe in the power of extended family and I want to be a good aunt. How do I bond with and be there for the child while avoiding my sister as much as possible?

Advertisement

L.T. / New York

You have to ask her. Ironically, if you were close, it would be easier for her to allow you to have an independent relationship with her child, but I’m assuming that the dislike goes along with distrust as well. And if your rift is based on different values and beliefs, you’d best tread very carefully. How would you feel if the situation were reversed and she wanted to be a good aunt to your Will-be?

Baby gifts, cards, a CD in little Will-be’s name if you can afford it — would those things be welcome? There’s not much else one can do for or with a cross-country neonate, regardless. Start there, and stay there for a good several years. If your sister decides to fade you out, remember that kids do grow up astonishingly fast, and family members can always become friends as adults. Which might be the best idea after all, because what if you don’t like Will-be, either?

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.