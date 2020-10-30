Blind date: ‘He doesn’t like “The Office,” which is questionable’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

His hobbies: Performing spoken word poetry

What makes him a catch: He’s fun, caring, and always down for an adventure

Jasmine Z.: 23 / sales rep

Last thing she read: Her Twitter feed

Notable qualities: High energy and positivity

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO CALL, BEACON HILL AND EAST BOSTON

THE RULES

Dan I took some breaths and drank some water. I was excited—it was a lot of anticipation and mystery.

Jasmine I probably should’ve taken a nap, but a couple of White Claws is always the move.

Dan Jasmine logged on, and we got started.

Jasmine I had Wi-Fi issues and the lighting made me look like a ghost. I definitely prefer in-person dates.

Dan She was gorgeous. Bright smile, great laugh, and a genuine person.

Jasmine He had a huge smile on his face, and I could tell he was tall. I was impressed that he tried a bit and wore a bright red Hawaiian looking shirt.

QUESTIONABLE PREFERENCE

Dan After the first few minutes of awkwardness, we got into a pretty solid rhythm. It was a great conversation, and the time flew by.

Jasmine He is Colombian and Egyptian, which is a cool mix. We talked about our experiences in college, travel stories, past dates, drinking, and our family/friends. We have similar jobs in the tech space, so we went through the pros and cons of being in the Boston tech scene.

Dan We realized we had similar senses of humor.

Jasmine He’s a very outgoing guy and has great charisma.

Dan I ordered chicken parm from Giacomo’s, and it was really good! The garlic bread was amazing.

Jasmine I ordered chicken pad Thai, pork gyoza, and a spicy salmon roll from Osaka Lucky Garden in Winthrop. It was 10 out of 10.

Dan I wouldn’t say she said anything that was a deal breaker.

Jasmine He is a little bit younger than me, which is something that I kept bringing up, and he hated it, but I do usually date older guys. He also doesn’t like The Office, which is questionable.

Dan When we were talking about our philosophies on relationships and how significant others should be a friend over anything else, I realized that this was someone I could get along with.

Jasmine When he talked about his views on dating, and how certain labels and people can be crazy, I knew we were on the same page.

BREAKING BARRIERS

Dan She was tired, I was tired, and it had been two and a half hours. We were ready to call it a night.

Jasmine I felt a wave of sleepiness. I had to tell him that I had to go to bed really soon or I’d pass out.

Dan We exchanged numbers and agreed to keep in touch, parting amicably. We clicked as people, and maybe the romantic parts come later.

Jasmine We talked about our weekend plans and said goodnight.

SECOND DATE?

Jasmine I think we will! We have a lot in common and love to eat and drink.

Dan I believe so, since we agreed to get together soon for drinks.

POST-MORTEM

Jasmine / A

Dan / A

___________

