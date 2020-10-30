Five things to do online and in person, Nov. 2-8

The beloved characters of children’s author Mo Willems come to life in a new exhibit at the Museum of Science, The Pigeon Comes to Boston! Have a dance party with Gerald the elephant and his sidekick, Piggie, rescue Knuffle Bunny from a washing machine, and explore the creative process. Reservations required. Museum admission $29 adults, $24 children ages 3-11. mos.org

Wednesday

Shaken or Stirred

Raise a glass with Milk Street’s editorial director, J.M. Hirsch, and his new book of cocktail recipes, Shake Strain Done: Craft Cocktails at Home, on sale November 3. From scorched margaritas to a reimagined Sazerac, craft your own artisan cocktails using pantry staples and basic liquors. Free virtual event starts at 7 p.m.; preorder the book for $25. wellesleybooks.com

Thursday

And The Winner Is

This election season has been one for the history books. Join veteran journalists Dan Balz and Jonathan Capehart from The Washington Post; Maria Hinojosa, anchor of NPR’s Latino USA; and CNN commentator Alice Stewart as they offer insights during Interpreting The 2020 Elections, a free virtual forum hosted by the JFK Presidential Library. 6 p.m. jfklibrary.org

Thursday

Road Trip

For many Black Americans through history, the open road has been both a symbol of freedom and a source of danger. Acclaimed historian Gretchen Sorin unpacks the world of Black motorists during Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights, an online seminar with Historic New England. Event begins at 5 p.m.; admission $15. Register at historicnewengland.org.

Thursday

Art and Justice

Boston Globe art critic Cate McQuaid hosts an online discussion with three artists trained at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University, to explore the social issues behind their work, during Viewing the World Through an Artist’s Eyes. Afterward, shop from an exclusive preview of the SMFA at Tufts' virtual art sale. Free. 6 p.m. globe.com/events

