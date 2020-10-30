Homes for sale near the birthplaces of three Massachusetts-born presidents

LOT SIZE 0.15 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $405,000 in 2016

PROS Sitting on a hill, this 1920 bungalow is located near the first homes of John and John Quincy Adams. A mudroom with tin ceiling opens into a sunroom off the living room, both with hardwood floors. A casement opening leads to the dining room with a striking chandelier. At right, a small hall connects two bedrooms with a newer bath. The kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, slate floors, and deck access. A narrow staircase leads to a bedroom with two large closets in the eaves. The invitingly finished basement has a newer bath, laundry room, and a glass door to the fenced backyard. Other improvements include a new roof and central air. CONS No garage.

Lisa Waskevich, Waskevich Realty Group, 774-535-1387, housesbylisa.com

$729,000

208 Fuller Street, #4, Brookline Handout

208 FULLER STREET #4 / BROOKLINE

SQUARE FEET 1,134

CONDO FEE $430 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $649,000 in 2017

PROS This second-floor corner unit is in a 1930 brick building near John F. Kennedy’s birthplace (and Packard’s Corner). The wood-paneled walls of the mid-century modern lobby give way to glowing hardwoods as you enter. At right, there are two bedrooms and an updated bath. The main hall ends in two archways: One opens to the spacious living room with a fireplace, oversized windows, and sliders to a private balcony. Through the other, find the dining room (with space for a desk) and adjoining kitchen, with granite counters and breakfast bar. The back stairway leads to laundry and storage in the basement. Condo fee includes heat and hot water. CONS No off-street parking.

Jillian Adler, Compass, 857-200-0544, jadler@compass.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.