Brockton man arrested for fatally shooting teen in Dorchester

A Brockton man is facing murder and gun charges for allegedly fatally shooting a teenager in June in Dorchester, Boston police announced Friday.

Cristian Rivera, 21, was arrested in the area of 66 Errol Road in Brockton at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Boston police said in a press release.

He allegedly shot and killed Malik Gabbidon, 19, of Jamaica Plain in the area of 26 Thane St. in Dorchester at 1:51 a.m. on June 23. Gabbidon was found suffering from a gunshot wound and later died at a hospital, police said.