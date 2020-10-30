On the clock: Cranks of Marblehead make sure time doesn’t stand still

The 1877 four-faced clock built by the E. Howard Company of Boston must be wound every eight days. To be sure that the clock never stops, the Cranks meet weekly to keep the landmark ticking and the bell ringing on the hour.

The clock has never been mechanized. Every Thursday morning, a small group of dedicated volunteers that call themselves “The Fraternal Order of Cranks in Marblehead” ascends the monumental red brick tower and cranks the massive clock by hand.

Much has changed in Marblehead over the last 143 years, but not how the iconic clock on Abbot Hall is wound.

Advertisement

At 7:45 a.m. on Thursdays, the volunteers assemble outside Abbot Hall, which is also Marblehead’s Town Hall. In an odd juxtaposition of technologies, the volunteers use their cellphones to check the accuracy of the antique clock against the World Clock before cranking.

“Weather and temperature can impact the clock cables, causing it to slow or speed up,” said David Draves, the group’s treasurer, who has been cranking for eight years. “If the clock is accurate within 10 seconds, we generally leave it alone. If it is [less accurate], it requires manual adjustments.”

David Draves climbs the tower stairs to the clock at Abbot Hall in the early morning; there are 139 steps from the ground to the clock. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

All cranking and clock adjustment must be completed within an hour so that the volunteers are clear of the tower before the bell rings at 9.

“You don’t want to be in the tower when the bell rings,” said Draves. “It is loud, over 108 decibels.” (Think standing 3 feet from a chainsaw in use.)

“Once the 8 o’clock bell stops ringing, we make our way up to the small room in the tower above the bell level via a combination of elevator, narrow winding staircase, and finally a steep open-rung ladder to the crank room,” said Fred Kraybill, 82, a Crank for 17 years.

While the Cranks keep the huge clock ticking from week to week, an Abbot Hall custodian is responsible for adjusting the hands twice a year when Daylight Saving Time starts and ends (Nov. 1).

Advertisement

Being a Crank is not for the faint of heart. It is physically demanding, as the volunteers manually turn the metal handles to wind the bell and clock weights.

Joe Berkovitz uses a crank to wind the clock. He is a member of the Fraternal Order of Cranks in Marblehead. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“The weights are heavy and it can be a workout,” admitted Draves. “We share the workload. It takes 218 cranks or turns to wind the bell and another 109 cranks to wind the clock. We try to divide it evenly. So if there is four of us, each person does one quarter or as close to that as possible if it isn’t an even number.”

The elements can be harsh up in the tower and experienced Cranks bundle up during the winter months.

“The clock tower is open to the wind and at times ice will form on the ladder that goes up to the cranking room,” said Kraybill. “I am still not fully comfortable going up the steep ladder, but I do it to challenge myself.”

“Once in a while, if we get a real winter ice storm, the ice will freeze the clock hands,” said Draves.

Ian McLaughlin uses a crank to wind the clock wearing a mask during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. He is a member of the Fraternal Order of Cranks in Marblehead. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

That doesn’t stop the volunteers from cranking. They are there every Thursday morning, no matter what the weather. The only time they have not cranked in over 100 years was when the tower was closed and the clock removed for restoration in 2014.

Advertisement

“You know the old slogan about the postman, ‘Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat ...’ well that’s us,” said Kraybill with pride.

At 70, Draves is one of the few Cranks who still works full time. Most are retired or semi-retired. There have been women Cranks in the past, but there are not any currently active.

The volunteers share a commitment and a bond of friendship. For decades, a group of Cranks, usually between six and 10 according to Draves, would just show up and get the job done. After finishing, they head to a local shop for coffee and conversation.

The pandemic has not stopped the volunteers from cranking, but it has required more planning.

“To be safe, we limit the number of Cranks per week to four. Currently, we are not seeking any new volunteers,” explained Draves. “Now I keep a spreadsheet of who is coming on what days. When we are in the tower, we social distance, and we wear masks in the elevator. Some members take the stairs.”

While an unofficial organization, the group does require members to contribute one dollar to a fund each time they go up to the tower.

“As treasurer, I keep the fund in a special account and once a year, we all go out to dinner. That has been a problem this year, but we are hopeful we will get to all be together again soon,” said Draves.

“By the time this pandemic is over, we might just have enough money for two dinners,” added Kraybill.

Advertisement

Linda Greenstein can be reached at greensteinlm@gmail.com.

Members of the Fraternal Order of Cranks in Marblehead have a conversation standing by the bell in the tower after the clock had been wound. From the tower there is a view of Marblehead Harbor. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff