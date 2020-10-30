The election races Rhode Islanders are truly divided over

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and when the COVID-19 vaccine is ready, I think we should give children pillow cases full of candy along with their shot to make up for this Halloween. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 32,312 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 351 new cases. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.7 percent, but the first-time positive rate was 12.4 percent. The state announced three more deaths, bringing the total to 1,195. There were 139 people in the hospital.

If we’re going to have record voter turnout, we might as well have record contest turnout, too!

There are only four days until Election Day, which means you have until Monday at 11:59 p.m. to submit an entry to the Rhode Map General Election contest for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Frog and Toad, and of course, a Rhode Map tote bag.

You can submit your entry here.

There are 62 races to pick, at the national (the presidency), state (General Assembly), and local levels (Cranston). We’ve already been flooded with hundreds of entries, and without giving too much away, these are the races the contestants are truly divided over:

Will Rhode Island remove “Providence Plantations” from the state’s official name?

Cranston mayor: Republican Ken Hopkins and Democrat Maria Bucci

House District 15: Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung

House District 30: Democratic Representative Justine Caldwell and Republican Antonio Giarusso

House District 42: Democrat Edward Cardillo , Jr. and Republican Frank Ricci

House District 46: Independent Representative John Lyle, Jr ., independent John Cullen , and Democrat Mary Ann Shallcross Smith

Senate District 36: Republican Doreen Costa, Democrat Alana DiMario and independent Matthew Mannix

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Tuesday’s election is almost certainly going to produce the most diverse General Assembly that Rhode Island has ever had. Ed Fitzpatrick explains what it could mean for the state. Read more.

⚓ A 28-year-old Providence man who sparked fear about a riot in the city this weekend has been arrested for threatening local radio host John DePetro, Amanda Milkovits reports. Read more.

⚓ In the latest edition of the Globe’s Home Stretch newsletter, I explained why all eyes are on Florida in the presidential election. Read more.

⚓ With Halloween tomorrow, I asked a few of Rhode Island’s leading politicians for their favorite costumes as children. Some played along, the others appear to hate fun: US Representative James Langevin (A character from “Star Trek”), US Representative David Cicilline (Superman), Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee (astronaut), Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (Yoda – homemade), Senate President Dominick Ruggerio (cowboy). For what it’s worth, my parents let me go to school in a homemade scratch-off lottery ticket costume, and no one called child services.

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent a round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Ryan Crowley (32), Allan Petteruto, Dolores Prucha (88), Chris Lanen (38), Svent Bossart, Cristiana Quinn, Bob Beebe (78), Sheila Dormody, Sophie Culpepper, state Representative Teresa Tanzi, state Representative Gregg Amore, Ron Varone (82), Olivia Newman (19), Jordan Madaus (19), Smithfield Councilwoman Suzy Alba, Alex Miller, Michael James Iafrate (5), Anthony Blackett (52), Amanda Motta (31), Addison Braver Walsh (21), Judith Cianciolo, Dave Littlefield (66), Amy Riccio (50), and Isabelle Crescenzi (14).

⚓ Politics: Former US senator Scott Brown has been living his best life as ambassador to New Zealand, but now he’s coming back to New England. Read more.

⚓ Geography: Reading Billy Baker is easily one of my favorite parts of the Globe. This piece about the provincialism in Massachusetts is hilarious… because it’s true. Read more.

⚓ Obit: Travis Roy, who was paralyzed in an injury that shook the hockey world, has died. Read more.

⚓ Business: Say it ain’t so. Legal Sea Foods might be sold. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo is holding a press conference this afternoon to announce new coronavirus restrictions.

⚓ My colleagues Kimberly Atkins and Michael Cohen will discuss the future of the Democratic Party with political operative Amanda Litman during a virtual panel at 1 p.m.

⚓ The Providence Athenaeum is hosting Pulitzer Prize-winner John Matteson for a virtual discussion on Louisa May Alcott, the author of “Little Women.” The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

