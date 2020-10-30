It’s here! Snow falls in Mass. for first time this season

The weather system that arrived on Thursday first delivered rain to the region, but as temperatures dropped into the 30s overnight, snow is in the air, especially in Western and Central Massachusetts.

In Wilmington and others parts of Massachusetts, snow is falling Friday morning and the National Weather Service said communities could end the day with 4 inches of it by day’s end. Boston is expected to get a trace or up two inches of snow.

Winter weather advisories are in effect until Friday afternoon for Cambridge, Brockton, Worcester and parts of Franklin, Hampden, Worcester, Middlesex and Norfolk and Plymouth counties.

Snow is likely to be on some of the ground Saturday night when Halloween takes place in some communities while others have decided to skip the tradition this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The below freezing temperatures that turned rain into the snow will be around on Saturday to be followed by a surge of warmth into the 50s, something weather service meteorologists described as a patch of “roller coaster” weather over the next few days.

“By Saturday night temperatures will still be quite cold, in the upper 20s and 30s,” forecasters said.

